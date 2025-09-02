$41.370.05
September 2, 11:50 AM
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 70653 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 112629 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 127991 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 70030 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 132756 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 48416 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 86461 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 53368 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 108319 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Trump announced the new location of the US Space Forces headquarters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 710 views

Donald Trump officially stated that the headquarters of the US Space Forces will move to Huntsville, Alabama. He noted that he had planned this during his first term, but the Biden administration placed it in Colorado.

Trump announced the new location of the US Space Forces headquarters

US President Donald Trump officially announced that the headquarters of the US Space Force will move to Alabama, UNN reports with reference to AP.

The headquarters of the US Space Command will move to a beautiful place called Huntsville, Alabama, which will now forever be known as Rocket City 

— said Trump.

He said that when he created the Space Command during his first term, he planned to locate its headquarters in Alabama, but the Biden administration instead placed it in Colorado.

Trump said that one of his problems with Colorado was that it allowed mail-in voting exclusively, which he believes encourages fraud.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that US President Donald Trump would make an "exciting announcement" related to the Pentagon. The statement will be made from the Oval Office at 2:00 PM Washington time.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Alabama
The Pentagon
Donald Trump
Joe Biden