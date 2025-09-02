Trump announced the new location of the US Space Forces headquarters

US President Donald Trump officially announced that the headquarters of the US Space Force will move to Alabama, UNN reports with reference to AP.

The headquarters of the US Space Command will move to a beautiful place called Huntsville, Alabama, which will now forever be known as Rocket City — said Trump.

He said that when he created the Space Command during his first term, he planned to locate its headquarters in Alabama, but the Biden administration instead placed it in Colorado.

Trump said that one of his problems with Colorado was that it allowed mail-in voting exclusively, which he believes encourages fraud.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that US President Donald Trump would make an "exciting announcement" related to the Pentagon. The statement will be made from the Oval Office at 2:00 PM Washington time.