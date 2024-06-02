Hull Tomasdottir, an entrepreneur and former director of Richard Branson's company, has become president of Iceland. She won 34.1% of the vote with a turnout of more than 80%, according to the Icelandic TV and radio company RUV, reports UNN.

She will take office on August 1 and become Iceland's second female president.

Former prime minister Katrin Jacobsdottir is in second place with 25.2% of the vote. In third place is Arctic researcher Alla Hrund Logadottir, who has 15.7% of the vote. 12 candidates, half of them women, competed for the presidency in Iceland.

Dear Icelanders. I stand humbly before you with a heart full of sincere gratitude Halla Tomasdottir said, addressing citizens following the election results.

Tomasdottir is 55 years old. She was born in Iceland to a psychotherapist and plumber. She graduated from Montgomery Berdyansk University (Alabama, USA) with a bachelor of Business Administration degree. She then received an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management in Arizona. In 2016, Halla Tomasdottir already ran for president, taking second place.

