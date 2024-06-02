Halla Tomasdottir won the presidential election in Iceland

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 72776 views
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238708 views
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163587 views
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147882 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219466 views
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112945 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 110128 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked
March 1, 09:59 AM • 34070 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM • 52658 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 105890 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
12:32 PM • 51081 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238692 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219458 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 219272 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 8059 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 15860 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 105890 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 110128 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 158415 views

Halla Tomasdottir won the presidential election in Iceland

Halla Tomasdottir won the presidential election in Iceland

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23547 views

Halla Tomasdottir, an entrepreneur and former director of Richard Branson's company, won Iceland's presidential election with 34.1% of the vote, becoming the country's second female president.

Hull Tomasdottir, an entrepreneur and former director of Richard Branson's company, has become president of Iceland. She won 34.1% of the vote with a turnout of more than 80%, according to the Icelandic TV and radio company RUV, reports UNN.

Details

She will take office on August 1 and become Iceland's second female president.

Former prime minister Katrin Jacobsdottir is in second place with 25.2% of the vote. In third place is Arctic researcher Alla Hrund Logadottir, who has 15.7% of the vote. 12 candidates, half of them women, competed for the presidency in Iceland.

Dear Icelanders. I stand humbly before you with a heart full of sincere gratitude

Halla Tomasdottir said, addressing citizens following the election results.

addition

Tomasdottir is 55 years old. She was born in Iceland to a psychotherapist and plumber. She graduated from Montgomery Berdyansk University (Alabama, USA) with a bachelor of Business Administration degree. She then received an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management in Arizona. In 2016, Halla Tomasdottir already ran for president, taking second place.

Ukraine and Iceland sign security agreement31.05.24, 13:59 • 22527 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the WorldElections 2014
alabamaAlabama
richard-bransonRichard Branson
islandiiaIceland
united-statesUnited States

