Florence Pugh performed a "crazy" stunt from a height of 670 meters for the movie "Thunderbolts"

29-year-old Hollywood actress Florence Pugh convinced Marvel bosses to let her jump off the second tallest building in the world for her new film "Thunderbolts". UNN reports with reference to Fandango.

Details

In an interview with the "Fandango" platform, the star of "Oppenheimer" Florence Pugh explained how she convinced Kevin Feige, the producer of Marvel Studios, to let her jump off the second tallest building in the world for the filming of "Thunderbolts".

Florence Pugh competes with Tom Cruise in an incredible jump

The new film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe "Thunderbolts" will be released in theaters in just over two weeks. On the eve of the release of the film, producers and actors share interesting, and sometimes unique, stories from the set of the new blockbuster.



At a joint press conference dedicated to the promotion of the film, actress Florence Pugh told how she convinced Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to shoot an absolutely crazy scene that viewers will be able to enjoy while watching.

The 29-year-old British actress said that she found out that the script for the film contains a jump from a skyscraper almost 680 meters high. Her character flies with a parachute.



Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

Pugh thought to herself: "Of course we'll do it!" - and wrote to the producer, the actress says. Pugh kept insisting and insisting. Finally, the producers, led by Kevin Feige, said:

Okay, if you want to fall off the second tallest building, we'll take care of it for you

Pugh explained that she is not afraid of heights.

This will do wonders for the promo tour, we definitely have to do it - said the star.

The stunt was so dangerous that Disney would not have dared to allow it at first.

Disney's health and safety department just refused. That makes perfect sense. It's not without risk. And it's only because she (Pugh) deeply believed in it - explains director Jake Schreier in a published video.

The jump from the 678.9-meter-high Merdeka 118 skyscraper in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, still required a lot of "mental control" from the British actress. According to her, it was "a superpower in itself."

The mind control I had to go through that day was a superpower in itself recalled the Oscar nominee for the film "Little Women".

After the jump, after experiencing such an adrenaline rush, Pugh slept for three hours: "My brain shut down", explained the star of Marvel films.

Florence Pugh froze her eggs: here's the reason