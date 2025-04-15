Florence Pugh performed a "crazy" stunt from a height of 670 meters for the movie "Thunderbolts"

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16349 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 69974 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38346 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 43615 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 50857 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92345 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84430 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35377 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60524 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109363 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Popular news

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89633 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52232 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 28767 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 22919 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 11172 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 69823 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 90368 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92266 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 84350 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 184101 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52757 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29472 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30492 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31776 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34053 views
Florence Pugh performed a "crazy" stunt from a height of 670 meters for the movie "Thunderbolts"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11336 views

29-year-old Florence Pugh convinced Marvel to let her jump off the second tallest building in the world herself for the movie "Thunderbolts". It was a jump from the Merdeka 118 skyscraper in Kuala Lumpur.

Florence Pugh performed a "crazy" stunt from a height of 670 meters for the movie "Thunderbolts"

29-year-old Hollywood actress Florence Pugh convinced Marvel bosses to let her jump off the second tallest building in the world for her new film "Thunderbolts". UNN reports with reference to Fandango.

Details

In an interview with the "Fandango" platform, the star of "Oppenheimer" Florence Pugh explained how she convinced Kevin Feige, the producer of Marvel Studios, to let her jump off the second tallest building in the world for the filming of "Thunderbolts".

Florence Pugh competes with Tom Cruise in an incredible jump

The new film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe "Thunderbolts" will be released in theaters in just over two weeks. On the eve of the release of the film, producers and actors share interesting, and sometimes unique, stories from the set of the new blockbuster.

At a joint press conference dedicated to the promotion of the film, actress Florence Pugh told how she convinced Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to shoot an absolutely crazy scene that viewers will be able to enjoy while watching.

The 29-year-old British actress said that she found out that the script for the film contains a jump from a skyscraper almost 680 meters high. Her character flies with a parachute.

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film04.04.25, 10:29 • 106160 views

Pugh thought to herself: "Of course we'll do it!" - and wrote to the producer, the actress says. Pugh kept insisting and insisting. Finally, the producers, led by Kevin Feige, said:

Okay, if you want to fall off the second tallest building, we'll take care of it for you

Pugh explained that she is not afraid of heights.

This will do wonders for the promo tour, we definitely have to do it

- said the star.

The stunt was so dangerous that Disney would not have dared to allow it at first.

Disney's health and safety department just refused. That makes perfect sense. It's not without risk. And it's only because she (Pugh) deeply believed in it

- explains director Jake Schreier in a published video.

The jump from the 678.9-meter-high Merdeka 118 skyscraper in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, still required a lot of "mental control" from the British actress. According to her, it was "a superpower in itself."

The mind control I had to go through that day was a superpower in itself

recalled the Oscar nominee for the film "Little Women".

After the jump, after experiencing such an adrenaline rush, Pugh slept for three hours: "My brain shut down", explained the star of Marvel films.

Florence Pugh froze her eggs: here's the reason20.11.24, 13:05 • 105262 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

UNN Lite
