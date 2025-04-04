Richard Branson

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14528 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25960 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63271 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211449 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121286 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390045 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309400 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213508 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244093 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255029 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21609 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43681 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129661 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129661 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13502 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12635 views

05:58 PM • 12635 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129920 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129920 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211449 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390045 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253420 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253420 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309400 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2150 views

07:44 PM • 2150 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12789 views

05:58 PM • 12789 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43879 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43879 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71767 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71767 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56900 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56900 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Richard Branson

Halla Tomasdottir won the presidential election in Iceland

Halla Tomasdottir, an entrepreneur and former director of Richard Branson's company, won Iceland's presidential election with 34. 1% of the vote, becoming the country's second female president.

Politics • June 2, 08:30 PM • 23604 views

Magician David Copperfield is accused of sexually harassing several women

Magician David Copperfield is accused of sexually assaulting several women, including minors, and forcing some of them to take drugs before having sex with him, between the late 1980s and 2014, according to an investigation by The Guardian.

Society • May 16, 01:49 AM • 35829 views

Zelenskyy called on United24 ambassadors to help draw the attention of Congress and Americans to Ukraine

President Zelenskyy called on United24 ambassadors to take joint public steps to draw the attention of the U. S. Congress and Americans to Ukraine's need for continued support in defending itself against Russian aggression.

Politics • April 7, 01:47 PM • 38728 views

Salt mines of Ukrainian Soledar appeared in the Minecraft universe

According to UNITED24, the goal of the project is to remind the world of the war in Ukraine and raise funds to rebuild the Velykyi Kostroma gymnasium, which was destroyed by the Russians.

War • March 21, 02:42 PM • 23110 views

Branson calls on global businesses to cut ties with russia over invasion of Ukraine

Richard Branson, UNITED24 ambassador and founder of Virgin Group, called on global business leaders to refrain from cooperating with russia, as it fuels Putin's war machine against Ukraine, which defends European values and principles.

War • March 6, 11:03 PM • 70680 views

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin returns to space after an accident

Blue Origin intends to re-launch its New Shepard rocket after a year-long break due to an accident.

News of the World • December 18, 08:38 AM • 39678 views