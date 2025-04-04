Halla Tomasdottir, an entrepreneur and former director of Richard Branson's company, won Iceland's presidential election with
34. 1% of the vote, becoming the country's second female president.
Magician David Copperfield is accused of sexually assaulting several women, including minors, and forcing some of them to take
drugs before having sex with him, between the late 1980s and 2014, according to an investigation by The Guardian.
President Zelenskyy called on United24 ambassadors to take joint public steps to draw the attention of the U. S. Congress and
Americans to Ukraine's need for continued support in defending itself against Russian aggression.
According to UNITED24, the goal of the project is to remind the world of the war in Ukraine and raise funds to rebuild the Velykyi
Kostroma gymnasium, which was destroyed by the Russians.
Richard Branson, UNITED24 ambassador and founder of Virgin Group, called on global business leaders to refrain from cooperating
with russia, as it fuels Putin's war machine against Ukraine, which defends European values and principles.
Blue Origin intends to re-launch its New Shepard rocket after a year-long break due to an accident.