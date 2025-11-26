"My rock": billionaire Richard Branson announces death of wife - after 50 years together

$42.370.10
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 3416 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
06:31 AM • 2408 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
06:07 AM • 4180 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
November 25, 04:32 PM • 19081 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 36157 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM • 28933 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
November 25, 02:47 PM • 27583 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
November 25, 02:46 PM • 23652 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
November 25, 01:51 PM • 16051 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
November 25, 01:41 PM • 15518 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: seven wounded, high-rise buildings and infrastructure damagedPhotoVideoNovember 25, 09:43 PM • 10619 views
The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 12, with 7 high-rise buildings damagedPhotoVideoNovember 25, 10:51 PM • 17186 views
Trump revealed the main concession Russia would make for the adoption of a "peace plan"November 26, 01:00 AM • 16006 views
Changes to US peace plan could lead to Putin's rejection - NYT02:31 AM • 12051 views
"An uneducated society is needed": Russia introduces new restrictions for higher education - CPD03:33 AM • 10723 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 3416 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 36361 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 45569 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 95868 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 125562 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Joe Biden
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
White House
Zaporizhzhia
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 18843 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 53696 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 72019 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 72769 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 79723 views
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
The Diplomat
9K720 Iskander

"My rock": billionaire Richard Branson announces death of wife - after 50 years together

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson announced on Instagram the death of his wife, Joan Templeman, with whom he had been married for 50 years. He called her his best friend, his rock, and his guiding light, as well as an extraordinary mother and grandmother.

"My rock": billionaire Richard Branson announces death of wife - after 50 years together
instagram.com/richardbranson

Virgin Group founder billionaire Richard Branson shared a message about the death of his wife, Joan Templeman, on Instagram, reports UNN.

Details

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce that Joan, my wife and partner of 50 years, has passed away," Richard Branson wrote.

In the post, Branson called Templeman his closest companion and a constant presence in his life. He immortalized her memory as his "best friend," "rock," and "guiding light," and said she was an extraordinary mother and grandmother.

As Entrepreneur notes, Branson and Templeman first met in 1976, and he often fondly recalled that encounter. In a February 2020 post on Virgin.com, he wrote about their first meeting: "I often form an opinion of someone within 30 seconds of meeting them, and I fell in love with Joan almost from the moment I saw her."

He also attributes much of his professional success to her constant support: "I wouldn't have been able to do any of this without Joan, and I wouldn't have seen anything else," he wrote in the same blog post.

Throughout their nearly five decades together, Branson often credited Templeman with keeping him grounded. When she turned 80 in July, he celebrated her birthday online, calling her his "wonderful, wonderful wife" and thanking her for being by his side through every triumph, setback, and quiet moment in between.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Marriage
Richard Branson