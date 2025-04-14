Space tourism is gaining momentum: about 120 civilians have already been to space

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 1932 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 18875 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16183 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21250 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30500 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64082 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 59952 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34059 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59645 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106891 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.2m/s
55%
Popular news

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45210 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 47359 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52233 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23974 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 6886 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 18875 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52362 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 64082 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 59952 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167170 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24076 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21274 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22895 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24787 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27408 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Space tourism is gaining momentum: about 120 civilians have already been to space

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8706 views

Private companies like Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic have sent nearly 120 civilians into space. Suborbital flights cost around $500,000, and renting a SpaceX capsule costs $200 million.

Space tourism is gaining momentum: about 120 civilians have already been to space

Space tourism is no longer science fiction. Private companies have launched nearly 120 civilians into space, setting a new frontier in travel. This is reported by UNN with reference to CBSnews.

Details

Which companies organize flights to space for civilians

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic offer suborbital flights to an altitude of approximately 100 km above Earth. These trips last only 11 minutes and send newly minted astronauts, tycoons and celebrities into space. One of the star astronauts was "Star Trek" actor William Shatner.

Today, CBS Mornings co-host Haley King and singer Katy Perry were also on board Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket as part of an all-female crew.

You can see something so precious. It's that you see the blue marble from above, and it turns into a sense of responsibility and an awareness that we are all connected, that this is one planet.

- - shared her experience of flying into space, climber Vanessa O'Brien, who flew on Blue Origin in 2022.

For more ambitious space tourists, Elon Musk's SpaceX. In 2021, billionaire Jared Isaacman financed the all-civilian Inspiration 4 mission, which orbited the Earth for three days. Another company, Axiom, delivered civilians to the International Space Station.

How much does a flight to space cost?

Ticket prices for such trips are insanely expensive – about half a million dollars per passenger for suborbital flights and about $200 million for renting a SpaceX capsule to orbit. Experts believe that with more frequent launches, costs will decrease.

Let us remind you

On April 14, Jeff Bezos sent the first all-female crew in history into space on a Blue Origin rocket. Among them: Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez and others.

Trump wants to cut NASA funding: space telescope launch and Mars mission are under threat12.04.25, 00:54 • 4065 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldTechnologies
SpaceX
Richard Branson
Virgin Galactic
NASA
Blue Origin
Jeff Bezos
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Brent
$65.24
Bitcoin
$84,040.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,323.26
Ethereum
$1,583.09