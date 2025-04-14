Space tourism is gaining momentum: about 120 civilians have already been to space

Space tourism is no longer science fiction. Private companies have launched nearly 120 civilians into space, setting a new frontier in travel. This is reported by UNN with reference to CBSnews.

Details

Which companies organize flights to space for civilians

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic offer suborbital flights to an altitude of approximately 100 km above Earth. These trips last only 11 minutes and send newly minted astronauts, tycoons and celebrities into space. One of the star astronauts was "Star Trek" actor William Shatner.

Today, CBS Mornings co-host Haley King and singer Katy Perry were also on board Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket as part of an all-female crew.

You can see something so precious. It's that you see the blue marble from above, and it turns into a sense of responsibility and an awareness that we are all connected, that this is one planet. - - shared her experience of flying into space, climber Vanessa O'Brien, who flew on Blue Origin in 2022.

For more ambitious space tourists, Elon Musk's SpaceX. In 2021, billionaire Jared Isaacman financed the all-civilian Inspiration 4 mission, which orbited the Earth for three days. Another company, Axiom, delivered civilians to the International Space Station.

How much does a flight to space cost?

Ticket prices for such trips are insanely expensive – about half a million dollars per passenger for suborbital flights and about $200 million for renting a SpaceX capsule to orbit. Experts believe that with more frequent launches, costs will decrease.

Let us remind you

On April 14, Jeff Bezos sent the first all-female crew in history into space on a Blue Origin rocket. Among them: Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez and others.

Trump wants to cut NASA funding: space telescope launch and Mars mission are under threat