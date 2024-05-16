Magician David Copperfield is accused of sexually harassing several women

American illusionist David Copperfield, 67, was accused of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior against 16 women between the end of 1980 and 2014. More than half of the victims said that they were minors at the time of their contact with Copperfield. This is stated in the investigation of The Guardian, reports UNN.

Details

Among the allegations against the illusionist is that he allegedly forced three women to take drugs before having sex with him. The victims claim that they would not have agreed to have sex with Copperfield if they had not been under the influence of drugs.

As The Guardian points out, Copperfield came under scrutiny because of his communication with Jeffrey Epstein

