Former prosecutor tried in Germany for sexual abuse of a child

In Germany, a former prosecutor has been found guilty of sexually abusing his child - the accused said he was a sleepwalker and the crime happened in a dream. This was reported by Bild, according to UNN.

Details

Philip M. had previously taken early retirement as a prosecutor. According to the indictment, the man committed sexual assault on his 8-year-old son in late March 2019. It happened at night, and in the morning, when his wife accused him, the accused did not remember the incident. His wife filed for divorce.

The man surrendered to the police after learning of the charges and claimed that he was unaware of the crime, as he was sleeping at the time.

A woman with whom the former prosecutor had a relationship when he was a student 20 years ago was called as a witness. She said that the defendant had repeatedly shown sexual activity in his sleep.

Recall

Police in Kyiv region have served a notice of suspicion to an offender who molested his partner's 11-year-old niece.