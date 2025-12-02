Singapore executions reach 22-year high for drug and murder offenses - Media

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
12:35 PM • 10988 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 27237 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 26209 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 19858 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 20954 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 53317 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 50783 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 59760 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 50915 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 46367 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1m/s
93%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - ReutersDecember 2, 09:30 AM • 21777 views
Deputies blocked the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk announced a breakPhotoVideoDecember 2, 10:45 AM • 11321 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth11:57 AM • 10788 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police02:40 PM • 7062 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 8294 views
Publications
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers04:58 PM • 2004 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 8456 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police02:40 PM • 7200 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth11:57 AM • 10857 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 27230 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Timur Mindich
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Republic of Ireland
Turkey
Florida
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 39430 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 41645 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 97982 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 72709 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 88718 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Bild
ChatGPT
Heating

Singapore executions reach 22-year high for drug and murder offenses - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

This year, 17 people have been executed in Singapore for drug and murder offenses, the highest number since 2003. This comes amid renewed debate over the use of capital punishment.

Singapore executions reach 22-year high for drug and murder offenses - Media

This year, 17 people have been executed in Singapore for drug-related and murder offenses, the highest number since 2003, amid renewed debate over the city-state's use of the death penalty, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Three convicted drug traffickers were executed in two days last week: 44-year-old Singaporean Mohammed Rizwan bin Akbar Hussain; another Singaporean whose name was not disclosed; and 42-year-old Malaysian Saminathan Selvaraju. The hangings took place ahead of a December 3 hearing where activists will attempt to challenge the constitutionality of the death penalty.

"A prisoner awaiting capital punishment will be scheduled for execution once he has exhausted all legal avenues regarding his conviction and sentence, including the appeal and clemency process," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a written response to questions sent by Bloomberg News.

Those executed last week "were afforded full due process under the law," and their sentences were carried out in accordance with Singapore's legal system, the ministry added.

Transformative Justice, the organization that filed the constitutional challenge, said that if the court rules in their favor, it would mean that "these three men and all others executed before them for drug-related offenses were unlawfully executed," according to Kirsten Han, one of the group's members. She, along with three other activists and three sisters of Singaporeans who have already been executed, filed the lawsuit.

Add

Singapore has long defended the death penalty for drug offenses, arguing that these laws serve as a deterrent and help make the country one of the safest places in the world. In 2024, the city-state carried out nine judicial executions, eight of which were for drug-related offenses. That same year, the Central Narcotics Bureau said it arrested more than 3,100 drug abusers, approximately one-third of whom were new offenders.

In 2021, then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong defended the introduction of the death penalty in 1975, saying that "drug traffickers have become much less willing to bring drugs into Singapore."

"Today, Singapore is relatively drug-free. Our situation is better controlled than in most other countries," Lee said.

International pressure on Singapore to review the death penalty for drug-related offenses has grown in recent years, particularly from human rights organizations.

Calls intensified in 2022 when the government resumed executions for drug-related offenses after a temporary halt during the Covid-19 pandemic. British billionaire Richard Branson criticized Singapore that year, calling it "on the wrong side of history."

Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in court14.11.25, 15:14 • 44483 views

Last week, a European Union delegation issued a joint statement expressing regret over the 2025 executions, stating that "the imposition of the death penalty for drug-related offenses is incompatible with international law, as these offenses do not meet the threshold of 'most serious crimes'."

In the last 15 years, countries such as Malaysia and Pakistan have abolished the mandatory death penalty for drug-related offenses, while nearly 20 other countries have partially or completely abandoned it or reduced its application.

The Transformative Justice Collective is a Singapore-based civil group campaigning against the death penalty. Last year, it was penalized under the so-called fake news law for a series of "false facts" on the topic and was subjected to a two-year restriction on receiving financial benefits from operating a website and social media pages.

Han said that given this year has seen the most executions since 2003, when 19 people were sentenced to death, "the government will have to answer for itself why it is so eager and determined to kill."

"All of this is done in the name of all Singaporeans, so it is so important for all of us as citizens to reflect on what this says about our society, our country, and us as a people," she said.

Bangladesh court sentences ex-Prime Minister Hasina to 21 years in prison for corruption after death penalty27.11.25, 15:12 • 2580 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Social network
Malaysia
Richard Branson
European Union
Singapore
Pakistan