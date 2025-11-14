Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in court
Johnson Wen, who grabbed Ariana Grande at the premiere of Wicked: For Good in Singapore, has been charged with public nuisance. The man plans to plead guilty and faces a fine of up to 2,000 Singapore dollars.
Australian Johnson Wen, who jumped over a barrier and grabbed Ariana Grande at the premiere of Wicked: For Good in Singapore, has been officially charged with public disorder. This is reported by BBC, writes UNN.
The incident went viral after Wen broke through photographers and rushed towards the actress, and Cynthia Erivo pushed the attacker away. The man claims he was "released after arrest," but a court on Friday charged him. He has no lawyer and plans to plead guilty.
It is known that Wen previously disrupted celebrity events and calls himself the "most hated troll." The fine can reach 2,000 Singapore dollars. He is sharply criticized on social networks.
Measures must be taken against him... Wow, so you do this often... how are you not in jail?
Grande did not comment on the incident, she was supported by colleagues, and the rest of the event passed without incident.
