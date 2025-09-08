$41.220.13
48.160.03
ukenru
06:26 AM • 4268 views
Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga honored at MTV Video Music Awards - Associated Press

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

Ariana Grande received two awards, including "video of the year," and thanked "therapists and gays." Lady Gaga, the main nominee, won "artist of the year" and performed the songs "Abracadabra" and "The Dead Dance."

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga honored at MTV Video Music Awards - Associated Press

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga set the tone at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, showcasing their own career highlights. This is reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press News.

Details

Grande won two awards - for Video of the Year and Best Pop Video - and drew a strong reaction from the audience when she thanked her "therapists and gays" during her speech.

Gaga, who was the main nominee of the evening, started the ceremony by winning the "Artist of the Year" award, and then fulfilled her promise to perform. She took the stage at Madison Square Garden after her speech, which drew a strong reaction from the audience at UBS Arena, where the VMA ceremony was held.

To be an artist is to try to connect the souls of people all over the world. To be an artist is a discipline and an art of reaching the human heart, where it takes root, reminding it of dreams. To be an artist is the responsibility to smile, dance, cry

- said Gaga, who performed "Abracadabra" and "The Dead Dance," a single from the Netflix series "Wednesday."

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

Yevhen Ustimenko

CultureNews of the World
Associated Press
Netflix