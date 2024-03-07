$41.340.03
Branson calls on global businesses to cut ties with russia over invasion of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70680 views

Richard Branson, UNITED24 ambassador and founder of Virgin Group, called on global business leaders to refrain from cooperating with russia, as it fuels Putin's war machine against Ukraine, which defends European values and principles.

Branson calls on global businesses to cut ties with russia over invasion of Ukraine

UNITED24 ambassador and founder of Virgin Group called on global business leaders to refrain from cooperating with russia. This was reported by The Telegraph, according to UNN.

Details

Richard Branson, UNITED24 ambassador and founder of Virgin Group, noted that Ukrainian servicemen are defending not only their sovereignty and national identity, but also common European values and principles.

According to him, the selfless struggle of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is important for everyone, as the Ukrainian forces risk their lives so that other countries do not find themselves in this situation.

Therefore, Branson called on world leaders to refuse to cooperate with a terrorist country that has invaded a foreign country in violation of all European rules.

Too many companies profit from doing business with russia, which fuels putin's war machine

- said Richard Branson.

10.04.23, 21:29 • 959631 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
Richard Branson
Armed Forces of Ukraine
United24
