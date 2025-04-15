Hermès overtakes LVMH to become the most valuable luxury goods company

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16396 views

11:16 AM • 70258 views

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38456 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 43734 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 50952 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92476 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84544 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35389 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60534 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109369 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Popular news

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89633 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52232 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 28767 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 22919 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 11172 views
11:16 AM • 70258 views

08:09 AM • 90639 views

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92476 views

Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 84544 views

Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 184242 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

09:21 AM • 52988 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29542 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30550 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31833 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34106 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Hermès overtakes LVMH to become the most valuable luxury goods company

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22862 views

LVMH shares fell while Hermès held steady, pushing the latter into the top spot. Weak LVMH sales sparked a luxury stock sell-off.

www.hermes.com

Hermès has overtaken LVMH to become the world's most valuable luxury goods company after shares in the owner of Louis Vuitton fell amid disappointing first-quarter results, UNN reports, citing Fianancial Times.

Details

In a difficult morning for the luxury goods sector, in which companies changed places several times, LVMH shares listed on the Paris Stock Exchange fell by 7.5%, resulting in a decrease in the group's market capitalization to EUR 245.3 billion.

Shares of Hermès, the manufacturer of Birkin and Kelly bags, fell by only 0.4%, bringing its market capitalization to EUR 247.1 billion.

The luxury goods industry has faced difficulties after the pandemic boom, as middle-class consumers curb spending and China's economy weakens, and these factors are now being exacerbated by Donald Trump's aggressive trade war, the publication writes.

LVMH's first-quarter results, released late Monday, showed sales in its key fashion and leather goods division fell 5 percent, well below analysts' expectations of 1 percent growth.

In contrast, Hermès' super-rich clientele and tightly controlled product releases have allowed it to weather the recent slowdown better than its competitors, the publication notes.

LVMH's weak quarterly sales triggered a wider sell-off of luxury stocks on Tuesday: Prada fell 4.2 percent and Kering fell 1.4 percent. Shares of L'Oréal and Puig also fell after LVMH's results hinted at a broader slowdown in the cosmetics industry, the publication writes.

Fifteen years after the French conglomerate tried to acquire its smaller competitor in a "secret raid," Hermès, as indicated, has gradually narrowed the gap with LVMH.

The turmoil in the luxury goods industry came after Trump imposed massive "reciprocal" tariffs on dozens of trading partners, which shook markets and undermined consumer confidence in the United States, the publication notes.

Earlier this month, the US president announced 20 percent tariffs on goods imported from the EU. The rate was later reduced to 10 percent as part of a 90-day pause on the highest tariffs.

The tariffs, which proved more aggressive than expected, prompted analysts at Bernstein and HSBC to lower their expectations for a recovery in the luxury goods market in the second half of the year last week.

Citigroup analyst Thomas Chauvet said that due to the economic uncertainty caused by Trump's tariffs, it is "difficult to build a plausible scenario" in which the revenues of LVMH and the entire luxury goods sector as a whole will improve in the coming quarters.

Prada Buys Fashion Rival Versace4/10/25, 5:06 PM • 9066 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

