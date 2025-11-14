Boeing to build up to 60 CH-47F helicopters for Germany under $876 million contract

The United States has signed a new defense contract with Boeing for the production of up to 60 CH-47F Block II heavy-lift cargo helicopters for Germany, as part of the program to sell American weapons to foreign partners. This was reported by Defence Blog, writes UNN.

Details

The mixed-type contract – "cost-plus-fixed-fee" and "firm-fixed-price" – is estimated at $876 million and includes training services, logistical support, and one-time engineering work to adapt the equipment to the needs of the Bundeswehr.

According to the Pentagon, Boeing was the sole bidder in the tender announced online. Production will be located at the company's plant in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, with completion scheduled for October 28, 2035.

The program is organized by the U.S. Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. Funds for the German defense order for 2026 were fully reserved at the time of signing the agreement.

For reference

The CH-47F Block II is the latest modernization of the legendary Chinook. The model received a reinforced transmission, new fuel tanks, updated avionics, and other structural improvements to increase payload capacity, range, and reduce maintenance needs.

In addition to production, Boeing will provide crew training and technical support, as well as perform engineering work to integrate the systems required for the German configuration of the helicopters.

