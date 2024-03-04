US announces work on a sea corridor to deliver aid to Gaza

Washington intends to send aid to the Gaza Strip by air again and is also working on delivering it by sea. This was stated on Sunday by US Vice President Kamala Harris, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday we dropped the first batch of humanitarian aid. The United States will continue to do so. And we will continue to work on a new maritime route to deliver aid she said in a speech in Selma, Alabama.

Harris added that Israel "must open new crossings," stop imposing "unnecessary restrictions" on aid deliveries, and ensure that "humanitarian bases and convoys are not targeted" by attacks.

"We know that families are forced to eat leaves or animal feed, that women give birth to children in conditions of minimal or no medical care. Children die of malnutrition and dehydration. I have repeatedly said that too many innocent Palestinians have been killed. Just a few days ago, we saw hungry, desperate people approaching aid trucks to get food for their families <...>and being met with gunfire and chaos said the Vice President

On March 2, U.S. military transport aircraft C-130 Hercules made the first delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. More than 35 thousand meals were airlifted. There was no water or medicine on board. A total of 66 cargoes were dropped - 22 from each aircraft.

