"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance

Social media and the press have been flooded with stories about how Italy allegedly pays 20-30 thousand euros to anyone who agrees to move to a picturesque village. At first glance, it seems like an ideal opportunity to start a new life in a quiet place among vineyards and beautiful landscapes. But behind the enticing offers often lies a completely different reality. As fintech expert and co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions, Olena Sosedka, explained to UNN, such programs are not "money for moving," but merely a form of local economic stimulus.

For example, the Italian government offers up to 32,000 euros to people willing to move to Tuscan villages as part of the fight against the demographic crisis in rural areas. Settlements here are declining because young people are leaving in search of better jobs and education.

However, the conditions vary in all settlements. For example, the municipality of Radicondoli in Tuscany offers up to 20,000 euros in relocation subsidies and an additional bonus of 6,000 euros for property buyers. The municipal program has been running since 2023 and aims to attract 1,000 new residents, with an emphasis on young people, with requirements that include living in the town for at least 10 years. In addition, authorities often require the restoration of abandoned housing and limit property ownership to +1 property. During this time, 60 people have taken advantage of the program.

A similar program exists in one of Switzerland's picturesque towns. The authorities of Albinen offer 20,000 Swiss francs (almost 22,000 euros) to people who agree to move there. Families are promised a one-time payment and another 10,000 Swiss francs (almost 11,000 euros) for each child. But immigrants must be under 45 years old.

In addition, they must invest at least 200,000 Swiss francs (almost 217,000 euros) in real estate that will become their permanent residence. And they must commit to living in the village for at least 10 years.

And the small town of Ponga in the mountains of Spain offers about 3,000 euros for moving and the same amount will be paid for each newborn in the family after moving. In this way, the authorities decided to combat the demographic and economic crisis in the settlement.

It is important to understand that no country, including Italy, gives money away for free. This is rather an investment program that involves creating a small business, restoring abandoned houses, or solving the demographic crisis in local villages. Conditions are strictly controlled by municipalities, and payments are made in installments - only if the person actually lives and works in the community. - explained Olena Sosedka.

Yes, in the regions of Calabria, Molise, or Abruzzo, the authorities indeed offer up to 30,000 euros for relocation. But there are a number of strict conditions under which the funds can be obtained. For example, money is only received by those who have a business plan, will open a cafe, farm, or shop, or already have a contract with an employer. If the obligations are not met, the funding is stopped.

Often, another important condition is the period of residence – usually, payments are received by those who move to a remote area for a period of 5-10 years. And it is worth understanding that the amount is not paid in one lump sum – it is broken down into small payments over the required period of residence. If an emigrant decides to move to another settlement, they will have to return the money received from the municipality.

Moreover, Olena Sosedka emphasizes, in such cases, an "Italian village" is not a romantic Tuscany from movies, but often an almost empty settlement where there is no hospital, school, or even a shop. Accordingly, there is no work either.

Such programs are a chance for local authorities to bring life back to dying communities. But for newcomers, it's a real challenge: without language skills, a financial cushion, and a willingness to do physical work, one can quickly become disillusioned and discouraged. And no euros or landscapes will compensate for that. - adds the fintech expert.

Among the typical traps for emigrants are dilapidated housing that needs to be restored at their own expense; mandatory taxes, insurance, bureaucracy. Often, the amount of payments does not even cover the minimum costs of settling in.

If the terms of "moving for money" state that the municipal authorities will sell housing for 1 euro, then, obviously, the amount offered for resettlement will have to be spent on restoring the house.

It's not about earning money, but about a way of life. Local programs are looking not for tourists, but for new partners willing to invest in the community and stay there long-term. - emphasized Olena Sosedka.

Thus, the "emigration dream," which appears on social media as easy money and a new start, in reality requires much more effort than it seems. Money in such programs is not a gift, but a responsibility that will require time. And before packing your bags, it is worth carefully considering whether you are ready to exchange the comfort of the city for real rural work in an old house, even with a view of the Italian hills.