Okhmatdyt told why it will not be possible to complete the hospital's reconstruction this year

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 42649 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100896 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163033 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135714 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141866 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138441 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180235 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112003 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171173 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104711 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140477 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 140273 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140273 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 89691 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107905 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM • 110039 views

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110039 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163033 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163033 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180235 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180235 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171173 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198592 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 187601 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187601 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 140261 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140261 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140466 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145816 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 137294 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137294 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154239 views
Okhmatdyt told why it will not be possible to complete the hospital's reconstruction this year

Okhmatdyt told why it will not be possible to complete the hospital's reconstruction this year
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 12774 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12774 views

The renovation of the Okhmatdyt hospital will not be completed this year due to a change in the contractor selection procedure and a second expert review. Design and construction will be separated, which requires more time to comply with legal requirements.

The restoration of the Okhmatdyt hospital, which was damaged by the Russian attack in July, will not take place this year. The reason is that the procedure for selecting a contractor has been changed, which requires more time. Also, a more detailed examination was repeated, which is still at the final stage.

The medical director of Okhmatdyt, Serhiy Chernyshuk, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Firstly, as you recognize, following the events that took place after the tender, the procedure for selecting a contractor was changed, which requires more time. A more detailed examination was repeated, which is still at the final stage. We are waiting for the final verdict on the overall building. It was more detailed, so it took quite a bit of time and was conducted by a leading institution in this field. Secondly, to carry out such repairs... they consist of two large parts: the first is the development of a restoration project and, accordingly, the work itself. The project itself, according to preliminary estimates, can take from 2 to 4 months. That is, the development of the project

- Chernyshuk said. 

He noted that the renovation of Okhmatdyt was planned to be carried out by one company in the “design-build” mode, that is, first the project, and then the work will be carried out on this project.

“Now, in order to make this procedure more transparent and understandable, a separate project will be made and a separate tender will be held for this project to select a construction company that will implement this project. All this takes time, because now all these procedures will be carried out at the expense of the hospital, that is, for budgetary funds, and this is a more complex procedure that has many more requirements stipulated by law, so they take more time to avoid any violations,” Chernyshuk added.

He clarified that previously it was planned that one contractor would develop project documentation and then start construction, but now these processes are divided into two parts.

The project will be made separately and, accordingly, construction work will be carried out after the project is formed and it passes the appropriate examination

- said Chernyshuk.

Addendum Addendum

On September 30, Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital announced simplified procurement for emergency works worth UAH 9.51 million and technical supervision worth UAH 132 thousand. Priority emergency works to protect the building of the Ohmatdyt hospital from external influences are to be completed by November 15.

Recall

On July 8, the Russian army conducted a targeted attackon the Okhmatdyt children's hospital. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Health
okhmatdytOkhmatdyt

