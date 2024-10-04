Okhmatdyt told why it will not be possible to complete the hospital's reconstruction this year

The restoration of the Okhmatdyt hospital, which was damaged by the Russian attack in July, will not take place this year. The reason is that the procedure for selecting a contractor has been changed, which requires more time. Also, a more detailed examination was repeated, which is still at the final stage.

The medical director of Okhmatdyt, Serhiy Chernyshuk, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Firstly, as you recognize, following the events that took place after the tender, the procedure for selecting a contractor was changed, which requires more time. A more detailed examination was repeated, which is still at the final stage. We are waiting for the final verdict on the overall building. It was more detailed, so it took quite a bit of time and was conducted by a leading institution in this field. Secondly, to carry out such repairs... they consist of two large parts: the first is the development of a restoration project and, accordingly, the work itself. The project itself, according to preliminary estimates, can take from 2 to 4 months. That is, the development of the project - Chernyshuk said.

He noted that the renovation of Okhmatdyt was planned to be carried out by one company in the “design-build” mode, that is, first the project, and then the work will be carried out on this project.

“Now, in order to make this procedure more transparent and understandable, a separate project will be made and a separate tender will be held for this project to select a construction company that will implement this project. All this takes time, because now all these procedures will be carried out at the expense of the hospital, that is, for budgetary funds, and this is a more complex procedure that has many more requirements stipulated by law, so they take more time to avoid any violations,” Chernyshuk added.

He clarified that previously it was planned that one contractor would develop project documentation and then start construction, but now these processes are divided into two parts.

The project will be made separately and, accordingly, construction work will be carried out after the project is formed and it passes the appropriate examination - said Chernyshuk.

Addendum Addendum

On September 30, Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital announced simplified procurement for emergency works worth UAH 9.51 million and technical supervision worth UAH 132 thousand. Priority emergency works to protect the building of the Ohmatdyt hospital from external influences are to be completed by November 15.

Recall

On July 8, the Russian army conducted a targeted attackon the Okhmatdyt children's hospital.