Russians attacked a family in Sumy region with a drone: a 4-year-old child is in critical condition

In the Sumy region, Russian troops hit a residential building with a drone, a family was injured, a young child received severe injuries, doctors are fighting for her life, said the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

An enemy drone hit a residential building in the village of Krasnopillia community. As a result of the strike, a family was injured. A 4-year-old girl is in serious condition. She, her mother, and grandmother were hospitalized. - wrote Hryhorov.

According to him, the child has severe burns. Doctors are fighting for her life, and the issue of transportation to "Okhmatdyt" is being resolved.

The Sumy region police indicated that as a result of enemy shelling over the past day, dozens of civilian infrastructure objects were destroyed in the region. In Sumy, damage was recorded to three apartment buildings, a car service station, car dealerships, and a trolleybus.

In other communities of the region, the enemy also caused significant damage. At least 7 private and 3 apartment buildings, a private enterprise and its equipment, a cultural center, administrative buildings, and a shop were damaged.

