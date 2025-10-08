Russians attacked a family in Sumy region with a drone: a 4-year-old child is in critical condition

$41.340.11
48.270.11
ukenru
06:24 AM • 998 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 39094 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 48343 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 36108 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 39120 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 36232 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 62638 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 48473 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 74711 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 61885 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2m/s
100%
752mm
Popular news
"Ukrzaliznytsia" canceled a number of trains due to the security situation: list of routesOctober 7, 10:19 PM • 14096 views
SBU and National Police blocked new "schemes for draft dodgers": among those detained are a former Cabinet official and heads of higher education institutionsPhoto01:02 AM • 16193 views
In Crimea, the occupiers check schoolchildren's phones for VPN and Ukrainian language02:06 AM • 13788 views
Israel and Hamas made "progress" in Egypt talks - CNN02:56 AM • 17038 views
The Czech Republic may transfer 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine - General Staff of the country04:41 AM • 6996 views
Publications
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadershipOctober 7, 03:10 PM • 39108 views
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue October 7, 01:53 PM • 32681 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 62642 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 71975 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 80045 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Serhiy Lysak
Bill Clinton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 30498 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 34347 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 86342 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 81350 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 155973 views
Actual
Leopard 2
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Forbes
The Guardian
The New York Times

Russians attacked a family in Sumy region with a drone: a 4-year-old child is in critical condition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1168 views

As a result of an enemy drone strike on a residential building in Krasnopillia community, a family was injured. A 4-year-old girl with severe burns is in critical condition; she and the adults have been hospitalized.

Russians attacked a family in Sumy region with a drone: a 4-year-old child is in critical condition

In the Sumy region, Russian troops hit a residential building with a drone, a family was injured, a young child received severe injuries, doctors are fighting for her life, said the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

An enemy drone hit a residential building in the village of Krasnopillia community. As a result of the strike, a family was injured. A 4-year-old girl is in serious condition. She, her mother, and grandmother were hospitalized.

- wrote Hryhorov.

According to him, the child has severe burns. Doctors are fighting for her life, and the issue of transportation to "Okhmatdyt" is being resolved.

The Sumy region police indicated that as a result of enemy shelling over the past day, dozens of civilian infrastructure objects were destroyed in the region. In Sumy, damage was recorded to three apartment buildings, a car service station, car dealerships, and a trolleybus.

In other communities of the region, the enemy also caused significant damage. At least 7 private and 3 apartment buildings, a private enterprise and its equipment, a cultural center, administrative buildings, and a shop were damaged.

Russian drones attacked railway, energy facilities, and an oil depot in Chernihiv region overnight08.10.25, 08:47 • 2380 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Okhmatdyt