Russian drones attacked railway, energy facilities, and an oil depot in Chernihiv region overnight

In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops attacked a railway, an energy facility, and an oil depot overnight, causing fires and emergency power outages, said Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Russian attack drones attacked Nizhyn, Pryluky, Semenivka," Chaus said.

In Nizhyn, there were hits on railway facilities, fires, and in the morning – a hit on an energy facility, causing emergency outages. In Pryluky, an attack drone attacked an oil depot, causing a fire. - reported the head of the Regional Military Administration.

"Nizhyn region is under attack again, and again an energy facility has been hit. More than 4,500 subscribers are without electricity. We are restoring it," Chernihivoblenergo clarified.

In Semenivka, according to Chaus, an enemy drone hit an administrative building.

"At night, the enemy hit a special vehicle of an enterprise that repairs roads in the Semenivka community with a drone. A 56-year-old driver was wounded and taken to the hospital. The car burned down," Chaus also noted.

In total, according to him, three people were injured in the region over the past day. There were a total of 50 shellings, most of them using FPV drones. 23 settlements in 7 communities were shelled.

Situation in Chernihiv region: the enemy continues to attack infrastructure, power outage schedules are in effect in the region