Life-Saving Training for Energy Workers: first Aid Sessions Held in Vinnytsia with Support from the Andrii Matiukha Foundation

Every day, energy workers risk their lives to restore facilities damaged by enemy attacks. Knowing how to act in critical moments and provide first aid can be decisive and even save lives. That’s why, as part of the "Protecting Ukrenergo Repair Teams" program, first aid training is being conducted by the FAST project with support from the Andrii Matiukha Foundation, UNN reports.

This time in Vinnytsia, participants learned hands-on how to stop bleeding, apply tourniquets, and properly dress wounds. They were also taught injury immobilization techniques, how to assess consciousness, and perform CPR. Organizers aimed to create the most realistic scenarios possible. Every participant approached the practical exercises with full responsibility, knowing that mistakes in real life could be extremely costly.

Photo: Fast

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, repair crews have faced heightened risks to their lives. The enemy systematically targets the energy infrastructure. Over 63,000 facilities have been destroyed. At least 160 energy workers have died, 13 of them on site during repair work. More than 300 others have suffered serious injuries.

"These people risk their lives almost every day so that our homes have light in the darkest times. We can help them feel safer. This is our way of showing gratitude," says Andrii Matiukha.

Photo: Fast

The "Protecting Ukrenergo Repair Teams" program will cover the entire country. A total of 75 training sessions are planned, with over 1,500 energy workers expected to participate. Each participant will receive a personalized certificate and the experience to stay composed in critical situations.

Photo: Fast

For the Andrii Matiukha Foundation, this project is another way to support the country during wartime. Previously, the foundation provided the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital with modern equipment for emergency surgeries. The team also took part in "Origami for Ukraine", an art project that raised funds for rehabilitation centers for military personnel.