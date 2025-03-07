The government allocated another 3.3 billion UAH, including for the restoration of Okhmatdyt
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers allocated 3.3 billion UAH for important medical projects, including the restoration of Okhmatdyt and the cancer institute in Kyiv. It was previously reported that the restoration of Okhmatdyt, damaged in the summer, has been postponed to after 2024.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated another 3.3 billion UAH for particularly important projects in the field of medicine. In particular, the funds will go towards the restoration of Okhmatdyt.
This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, writes UNN.
Shmyhal reported that over the past 3 years, nearly 1000 medical institutions have been fully or partially restored.
Today we are allocating another 3.3 billion UAH for particularly important projects in the field of medicine. In particular, the funds will go towards the restoration of Okhmatdyt, the cancer institute in Kyiv, the center for endocrine surgery, pediatric cardiology in Kyiv, the development of university medicine, and other extremely important projects.
According to him, the allocation of funds is taking place within the framework of the public investment reform. This means that the projects have a very high positive effect for communities and are ready for implementation.
Supplement
On October 4, the medical director of "Okhmatdyt" Serhiy Chernyshuk reported that the restoration of the "Okhmatdyt" hospital, which was damaged as a result of a strike by the Russian Federation in July, will not take place in 2024.
The reason is said to be that the procedure for selecting a contractor has been changed, which requires more time. A more detailed examination has also been redone, which is still in the final stage.
The children's hospital "Okhmatdyt" announced on September 30 simplified procurement for emergency works worth 9.51 million UAH and technical supervision for them worth 132 thousand UAH. It was reported that by November 15, priority emergency works to protect the "Okhmatdyt" hospital building from external influences should be completed.