"Health piggy bank": Doctors of the capital Okhmatdyt examined children of Kyiv region

In mid-May, doctors from the capital's Okhmatdyt hospital visited the village of Voitove in the Kyiv region. The specialists' visit took place within the framework of the "Health Piggy Bank" project with the support of the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation, reports UNN.

Details

Doctors examined 166 children and found 481 pathologies in them. The most common diseases include diseases of the gastrointestinal tract and neurological disorders.

Young residents of the community were examined by doctors such as a gastroenterologist, pediatrician, hematologist, orthopedist-traumatologist, psychologist, endocrinologist, neurologist, allergist, ophthalmologists, functional diagnostics doctors, and a laboratory service. Children from the community received medical consultations and laboratory tests without having to go to Kyiv.

"The entire consultative polyclinic goes on the visit, that is, doctors of all narrow specializations. The laboratory service and functional service are going. That is, children also have cardiography and heart ultrasound.

Therefore, a child can undergo a sufficient number of specialists, laboratory and functional examinations in one day," adds Olga Medvedeva, head of the pediatric department of the NDSL "Okhmatdyt".

The field visit of narrow-profile specialists of the National Children's Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt" became possible with the support of the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi". "Health Piggy Bank" is a visit of a team of narrow-profile specialists to remote communities to diagnose the health status of children. This project is about providing children with timely medical care where they need it and where they do not have convenient access to it. The project started working at the beginning of 2023.

"During this time, doctors have examined almost 7,000 children from small communities in 7 regions of Ukraine.

Our children must undergo a comprehensive diagnosis. Therefore, we bring more than 20 specialized doctors, specialists in their field. In order for them to be able to diagnose some problems at an early stage; so that parents can know what is happening to their children," comments Volodymyr Panchenko, head of the department for the implementation of national projects of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

For the speed and accuracy of diagnosis, the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation purchased a modern blood analyzer, which provides results for 24 parameters in minutes. Therefore, all children have a free blood test in a matter of minutes, the results of which make it possible to conduct a full diagnosis at each doctor's appointment. Such equipment is not even available in all private medical institutions. Thanks to the partnership between Okhmatdyt and the MHP-Hromadi Foundation, it is available to people in remote communities.

Reference

"MHP - Hromadi" is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its activities in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of activity includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has systematically supported people in combat zones, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity hospitals, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have been left homeless and without means of subsistence due to the war.