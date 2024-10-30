For the first time in Ukraine, part of a liver transplanted from a mother to a 5-month-old baby at Okhmatdyt

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

For the first time in Ukraine, part of a liver transplanted from a mother to a 5-month-old baby at Okhmatdyt

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13828 views

Okhmatdyt doctors performed a unique mono-segmental liver transplant from the mother to a 5-month-old boy, Matviy. The operation lasted almost a day, and the transplanted organ weighed 118 grams.

For the first time in Ukraine, part of a liver transplanted from a mother to a 5-month-old baby at Okhmatdyt

A unique operation has been successfully performed at Okhmatdyt: a five-month-old baby has had a liver transplant from his mother. This was reported by the National Children's Specialized Hospital of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine "Okhmatdyt", UNN reports.

The first monosegmental liver transplant from an adult in Ukraine for a patient of this age was performed. And it was the only chance for the boy to survive

- the hospital said.

It is reported that the child was born prematurely, at 36 weeks of pregnancy. She was diagnosed with a rare malformation - biliary atresia, in which the gallbladder and bile ducts in the liver are absent. As a result, toxins begin to accumulate in the liver, which quickly leads to cirrhosis. Unfortunately, the diagnosis was made too late, so it was impossible to avoid transplantation. A boy named Matvey was admitted to Okhmatdyt when he was four months old.

The child arrived at the hospital in critical condition. His kidneys also began to fail due to liver failure. A team of intensive care physicians, resuscitators, and nephrologists fought for the boy's life for more than a week, using special equipment that temporarily performed the functions of the kidneys and liver. When his condition was stabilized, the doctors decided to perform a transplant.

For this complex operation, Okhmatdyt doctors consulted with colleagues from Japan and Korea to choose the best approach for Matviy.

We performed a complicated liver transplant, choosing the segment that was optimal for Matviy's little body. Mono-segmental liver transplantation  from an adult donor requires very precise calculations, because the organ must match the weight and physiological characteristics of the child. Matviy's donor was his mother, whose liver was ideal for this extremely complicated operation. The lobe we transplanted weighed 118 grams

- explained Oleg, a transplant surgeon at Okhmatdyt, Годік👨🏼‍⚕️

The transplantation lasted almost a day: first, they took the organ from the mother, and then transplanted it into the boy.

After the transplant, Matviy went through a difficult period of rehabilitation. It was only on the third day that his mother was able to see her son, who was connected to numerous catheters and tubes.

Matvey and I have been fighting since his birth. And now, after the transplant, we are finally going home, although we will still be under medical supervision. I am grateful to all our specialists and the Okhmatdyt team for their support

- said mother Kateryna.

The boy has already been discharged home. For the next six months, he will undergo regular examinations under the supervision of Okhmatdyt specialists. The doctors will monitor all the necessary indicators and adjust the tests.

Recall

A girl with a rare disease called Wilson-Konovalov was urgently transplanted with a liver from her military uncle. A year ago, Polina's mother became a posthumous organ donor, saving four people.

Donor liver was delivered by helicopter: Shalimov Institute tells how posthumous donation saved three lives02.08.24, 19:02 • 18899 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

SocietyHealth
Okhmatdyt
South Korea
Japan
Ukraine
