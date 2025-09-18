$41.190.02
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Kyiv and Oblast Energy Workers Mastered First Aid Courses with Support from Andriy Matiukha Foundation

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 816 views

In Kyiv, 34 representatives of NPC "Ukrenergo" underwent the first first aid training from FAST as part of the "Protection of Ukrenergo Repairmen" program. The Andriy Matiukha Foundation supported these classes, which will cover about 1,500 energy workers across the country.

Kyiv and Oblast Energy Workers Mastered First Aid Courses with Support from Andriy Matiukha Foundation
Photo: FAST

In the capital, the first training sessions took place within the framework of the program "Protection of Ukrenergo repair workers" by FAST: First Aid and Special Training. Thirty-four representatives of NEC "Ukrenergo" participated. Throughout the day, they practiced skills that may be needed during field trips under shelling and emergencies, UNN reports.

Photo: FAST
Photo: FAST

The practice was as applied as possible. Participants applied tourniquets, stopped severe bleeding, learned proper wound packing. They also practiced cardiopulmonary resuscitation and basic consciousness assessment. At the end of the course, each received a certificate of completion.

The Andrii Matiukha Foundation became the benefactor of the program and supported the training sessions. In the near future, 75 similar sessions will be held for repair crews and technical staff of NEC "Ukrenergo." In total, about 1,500 energy workers from across the country will undergo training.

Photo: FAST
Photo: FAST

The "Protection of Ukrenergo repair workers" project as part of the systemic support of the Andrii Matiukha Foundation

This direction appeared for a reason. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 30 massive attacks on the energy system have been recorded. Over 63,000 facilities have been damaged. At least 160 people died during repair work, and more than three hundred were injured.

Photo: FAST
Photo: FAST

"Energy workers are doing incredible things — they bring back light even after destruction. We want to teach them how to save lives even before medics arrive. In today’s conditions, this is essential. It is also a kind of way to say ‘thank you’ for this work," explained Andrii Matiukha.

The Andrii Matiukha Foundation’s activities are not limited to training. In 2025, the organization, together with Good Donations, delivered modern equipment for urgent surgery to "Okhmatdyt." It also took part in the installation of the art project "Origami for Ukraine," which raises funds for the rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers.

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Electricity
Andrii Matiukha
Andriy Matyukha Foundation
Okhmatdyt
charity
Ukrenergo