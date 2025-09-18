Kyiv and Oblast Energy Workers Mastered First Aid Courses with Support from Andriy Matiukha Foundation

Photo: FAST

In the capital, the first training sessions took place within the framework of the program "Protection of Ukrenergo repair workers" by FAST: First Aid and Special Training. Thirty-four representatives of NEC "Ukrenergo" participated. Throughout the day, they practiced skills that may be needed during field trips under shelling and emergencies, UNN reports.

The practice was as applied as possible. Participants applied tourniquets, stopped severe bleeding, learned proper wound packing. They also practiced cardiopulmonary resuscitation and basic consciousness assessment. At the end of the course, each received a certificate of completion.

The Andrii Matiukha Foundation became the benefactor of the program and supported the training sessions. In the near future, 75 similar sessions will be held for repair crews and technical staff of NEC "Ukrenergo." In total, about 1,500 energy workers from across the country will undergo training.

The "Protection of Ukrenergo repair workers" project as part of the systemic support of the Andrii Matiukha Foundation

This direction appeared for a reason. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 30 massive attacks on the energy system have been recorded. Over 63,000 facilities have been damaged. At least 160 people died during repair work, and more than three hundred were injured.

"Energy workers are doing incredible things — they bring back light even after destruction. We want to teach them how to save lives even before medics arrive. In today’s conditions, this is essential. It is also a kind of way to say ‘thank you’ for this work," explained Andrii Matiukha.

The Andrii Matiukha Foundation’s activities are not limited to training. In 2025, the organization, together with Good Donations, delivered modern equipment for urgent surgery to "Okhmatdyt." It also took part in the installation of the art project "Origami for Ukraine," which raises funds for the rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers.