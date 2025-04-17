Andrii Matiukha supported Okhmatdyt: The modern Thompson system is already operating in the surgical department

The National Children’s Hospital "Okhmatdyt" has received a full set of the Thompson surgical system, significantly improving the quality of operations. The purchase was made possible through the joint initiative of the Andrii Matiukha Foundation and Good Donations.

Andrii Matiukha: "When it comes to children — only the best will do"

The Thompson retractor system is used in the most complex types of surgery: neurosurgery, thoracic, oncology, and more. Key advantages include:

clear visibility during surgery;

reduced strain on the surgeon’s hands;

shorter procedure times;

minimal tissue pressure;

ergonomic support for extended operations.

The system cost UAH 2.221 million. But its value lies in the enhanced quality of care that can now be delivered more effectively.

"We knew that only a complete system would allow doctors to work at the highest level. That’s why we joined this project," said Andrii Matiukha.

Andrii Matiukha’s charity: a focus on children's medicine

The foundation implements numerous projects in the healthcare sector. Its mission is to equip Ukrainian hospitals with modern tools and give patients the best possible chance of recovery.

This purchase continued the collaboration with Good Donations, who had previously donated a basic set. Now, it’s a fully functional, comprehensive system.

Over 300 emergency surgeries are performed annually at the department. With the new equipment, each operation will now be safer and more efficient.