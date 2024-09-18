More than 2300 proceedings are under investigation due to Russian attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine are conducting pre-trial investigations in 2389 criminal proceedings regarding the shelling of civilian and critical infrastructure by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. This was stated by the Deputy Head of the SBU Serhiy Naumyuk at the United for Justice conference: Accountability for the Attacks against Civilian Objects, UNN reports.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, more than 360 criminal proceedings are investigating the circumstances of the targeted attacks by the Russian Armed Forces on Ukrainian hospitals. International humanitarian law categorically prohibits any attacks on medical facilities that are civilian infrastructure.

"The most brazen and high-profile crime is the rocket attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital on July 8, 2024, which killed 2 people, including a pediatric nephrologist. Another 35 people, including 9 children, were injured. The SBU Main Investigation Department, under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting a pre-trial investigation into this incident," the statement said.

As part of the investigation, the then commander of the long-range aviation of the Russian Federation's air force, who was involved in organizing the attack on the children's hospital, was served with a notice of suspicion.

