More than 2300 proceedings are under investigation due to Russian attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 108461 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 112515 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 182363 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145489 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147850 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140754 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189870 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112230 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179607 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104849 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 48640 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 36693 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 65636 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 37146 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 33086 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 182393 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 189885 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179621 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206804 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195479 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145996 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145566 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149981 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141133 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157770 views
Actual
More than 2300 proceedings are under investigation due to Russian attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure

More than 2300 proceedings are under investigation due to Russian attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13541 views

Security investigators are investigating 2,389 criminal proceedings regarding hostile shelling of civilian and critical infrastructure. More than 360 cases concern attacks on Ukrainian hospitals, including the shelling of Okhmatdyt.

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine are conducting pre-trial investigations in 2389 criminal proceedings regarding the shelling of civilian and critical infrastructure by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. This was stated by the Deputy Head of the SBU Serhiy Naumyuk at the United for Justice conference: Accountability for the Attacks against Civilian Objects, UNN reports.

Investigators are conducting pre-trial investigations into the shelling of civilian and critical infrastructure by the Russian armed forces in 2389 criminal proceedings

- Naumiuk said.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, more than 360 criminal proceedings are investigating the circumstances of the targeted attacks by the Russian Armed Forces on Ukrainian hospitals. International humanitarian law categorically prohibits any attacks on medical facilities that are civilian infrastructure.

"The most brazen and high-profile crime is the rocket attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital on July 8, 2024, which killed 2 people, including a pediatric nephrologist. Another 35 people, including 9 children, were injured. The SBU Main Investigation Department, under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting a pre-trial investigation into this incident," the statement said.

As part of the investigation, the then commander of the long-range aviation of the Russian Federation's air force, who was involved in organizing the attack on the children's hospital, was served with a notice of suspicion.

Commander of the Russian Air Force was notified of suspicion of organizing a strike on Okhmatdyt10.09.24, 13:47 • 21034 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
okhmatdytOkhmatdyt
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising