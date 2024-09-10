Commander of the Russian Air Force was notified of suspicion of organizing a strike on Okhmatdyt

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116792 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119226 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194265 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151369 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151652 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142447 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196264 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112367 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185225 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105039 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
Commander of the Russian Air Force was notified of suspicion of organizing a strike on Okhmatdyt

Commander of the Russian Air Force was notified of suspicion of organizing a strike on Okhmatdyt

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21035 views

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine reported that the commander of the Russian Air Force was served a notice of suspicion for organizing a missile attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital. The attack killed two civilians and injured 34 people, including 9 children.

The commander of the Russian Air Force has been notified of suspicion of organizing a strike on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Prosecutor General's Office jointly with the Security Service of Ukraine identified one of those involved in organizing and carrying out the attack on the Okhmadyt children's hospital. He is a lieutenant general of the Russian Armed Forces, former commander of the long-range aviation of the Russian Air Force, currently the commander of the Russian Air Force - Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

This was announced by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, who was at the site of the hostile attack on Okhmatdyt together with International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan and Brenda J. Hollis, Head of Investigations of International Crimes Committed in Ukraine from the Office of the ICC Prosecutor.

Today we are at the scene of one of Russia's most cynical and brutal attacks on civilian infrastructure. Two months ago, the enemy targeted the Okhmatdyt children's hospital with an X-101 missile, which was home to more than 600 children. Today, here, at the site of this attack, I would like to inform you that the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the SBU investigators, have identified one of those involved in the organization and commission of this war crime. He is a lieutenant general of the Russian armed forces, former commander of the long-range aviation of the Russian air force, and is currently the commander of the Russian air force and deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian air force

- Kostin said.

According to the investigation, as noted by the Prosecutor General's Office, "it was this Russian commander who, on July 8, 2024, at approximately 10:45 a.m., ordered his subordinate units to launch a strike using a Tu-95MS missile carrier-bomber with an X-101 cruise missile on the premises of a children's hospital." "It hit one of the medical buildings, where children were receiving medical care at the time," the statement said.

Missiles of this type are used to hit ground targets with known coordinates.

The Russian strike killed two civilians - a young doctor and the grandfather of a young patient. At least 34 people, including 9 children, were injured. In total, more than 600 children were in the hospital at the time of the strike. The hospital premises were destroyed. Valuable medical equipment that is essential for the treatment of children was destroyed.

Based on the evidence collected, this representative of the command of the aggressor country's troops was served a notice of suspicion of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder committed by a group of persons (Article 28, part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The Prosecutor General's Office noted that "the International Criminal Court is already investigating the proceedings against this officer and has already issued an arrest warrant for him for shelling energy infrastructure." The Office of the Prosecutor General, as indicated, coordinates all actions in this proceeding with the Office of the ICC Prosecutor and considers various possibilities of interaction, starting with the provision of case materials to the transfer of proceedings.

"The results of the national investigation, which have already been achieved by our prosecutors and investigators, will only strengthen the basis prepared by the Office of the ICC Prosecutor," the Prosecutor General's Office emphasized.

"We are systematically cooperating with the International Criminal Court and are ready to continue to provide all the necessary information and evidence regarding this suspect and any other crimes committed by Russia against Ukraine and Ukrainians. We also continue to collect evidence against other persons involved in the shelling of the Okhmatdyt hospital," the Prosecutor General said.

In addition

In July, according to the announcement of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Serhiy Kobylash, who previously commanded the long-range aviation of Russia, was appointed as the new commander of the Russian Air Force.

DIU confirms that Russian pilot "ratted out" his colleagues after strike on Okhmatdet15.07.24, 13:15 • 20921 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies

