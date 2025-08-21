Andrii Matiukha Foundation Joins Ukrenergo Repair Workers Safety Program

Andriy Matyukha's Foundation supported the project "Protection of Ukrenergo Repairmen". This initiative is designed to provide repair crews and technical personnel with the necessary knowledge of pre-medical care. In total, 75 trainings are planned.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the enemy has been systematically attacking energy infrastructure. Since 2022, more than 30 massive attacks and damage to more than 63,000 facilities have been recorded. During this time, 160 energy workers have died, and more than 300 have been injured. Among the dead are 13 Ukrenergo employees who lost their lives directly at their workplaces.

Working on damaged facilities is always dangerous, so knowledge of assistance in the first minutes after an injury can be crucial.

1,500 Energy Workers to Receive Specialized Training with Support from the Andrii Matiukha Foundation

Within the framework of the "Protection of Ukrenergo Repairmen" program, 1,500 energy workers will practice various scenarios of actions in critical conditions: how to properly apply a tourniquet, how to stop bleeding, how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Upon completion, everyone will receive a certificate.

Energy workers restore light even after the most severe strikes. They go every day to where it is dangerous. I want each of them to know how to help themselves or a colleague before the medics arrive in a critical situation. For me, this is a manifestation of care and gratitude to those who support the country - emphasizes Andriy Matyukha

Previously, the Foundation has already helped in the field of medicine and culture. In 2025, it financed equipment for "Okhmatdyt" and joined the art installation "Origami for Ukraine", which raises money for rehabilitation