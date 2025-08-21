$41.380.02
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 11059 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 17620 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 11527 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 21507 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 54245 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 62989 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 66018 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 89125 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 207373 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Andrii Matiukha Foundation Joins Ukrenergo Repair Workers Safety Program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 622 views

The Andriy Matyukha Foundation has partnered with the "Protection of Ukrenergo Repairmen" project, which provides 75 pre-medical aid trainings for 1,500 energy workers. This training will help them act in critical conditions, considering over 160 energy workers killed since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Andrii Matiukha Foundation Joins Ukrenergo Repair Workers Safety Program

Andriy Matyukha's Foundation supported the project "Protection of Ukrenergo Repairmen". This initiative is designed to provide repair crews and technical personnel with the necessary knowledge of pre-medical care. In total, 75 trainings are planned.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the enemy has been systematically attacking energy infrastructure. Since 2022, more than 30 massive attacks and damage to more than 63,000 facilities have been recorded. During this time, 160 energy workers have died, and more than 300 have been injured. Among the dead are 13 Ukrenergo employees who lost their lives directly at their workplaces.

Working on damaged facilities is always dangerous, so knowledge of assistance in the first minutes after an injury can be crucial.

1,500 Energy Workers to Receive Specialized Training with Support from the Andrii Matiukha Foundation

Within the framework of the "Protection of Ukrenergo Repairmen" program, 1,500 energy workers will practice various scenarios of actions in critical conditions: how to properly apply a tourniquet, how to stop bleeding, how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Upon completion, everyone will receive a certificate.

Energy workers restore light even after the most severe strikes. They go every day to where it is dangerous. I want each of them to know how to help themselves or a colleague before the medics arrive in a critical situation. For me, this is a manifestation of care and gratitude to those who support the country

Previously, the Foundation has already helped in the field of medicine and culture. In 2025, it financed equipment for "Okhmatdyt" and joined the art installation "Origami for Ukraine", which raises money for rehabilitation

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealth
Education
Andrii Matiukha
Andriy Matyukha Foundation
Okhmatdyt
charity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine