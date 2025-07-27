Reconstruction of "Okhmatdyt": the hospital's bone marrow transplantation department will resume work in August
Kyiv • UNN
In August, the bone marrow transplantation department will resume operation at the Kyiv hospital "Okhmatdyt". This is a key area of pediatric oncohematology, and reconstruction work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Already in August, the bone marrow transplantation department will reopen at the Kyiv hospital "Okhmatdyt". This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, informs UNN.
Details
According to her, this is one of the key areas of pediatric oncohematology in Ukraine.
I know that today many people - both hospital staff and parents of young patients - are waiting for the completion of reconstruction work. Already in August, the bone marrow transplantation department will be restored in the hospital. All necessary reconstruction work should be completed by the end of the year
She emphasized that despite the war and destruction, the hospital "saves lives every day."
While builders are restoring the buildings, doctors continue to operate, treat, and consult
She congratulated all medical workers on the holiday and thanked the "Okhmatdyt" team and all medics for their endurance, professionalism, and humanity.
Recall
Earlier this month, "Okhmatdyt" doctors for the first time performed organ transplantation from a 4-year-old girl, saving three children. The operations took place despite night explosions and air raids.
Anniversary of the Russian strike on "Okhmatdyt": after the attack, the hospital provided assistance to almost 22,000 children08.07.25, 09:11 • 1751 view