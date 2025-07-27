Reconstruction of "Okhmatdyt": the hospital's bone marrow transplantation department will resume work in August

Already in August, the bone marrow transplantation department will reopen at the Kyiv hospital "Okhmatdyt". This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, informs UNN.

Details

According to her, this is one of the key areas of pediatric oncohematology in Ukraine.

I know that today many people - both hospital staff and parents of young patients - are waiting for the completion of reconstruction work. Already in August, the bone marrow transplantation department will be restored in the hospital. All necessary reconstruction work should be completed by the end of the year - noted the head of government.

She emphasized that despite the war and destruction, the hospital "saves lives every day."

While builders are restoring the buildings, doctors continue to operate, treat, and consult - Svyrydenko said.

She congratulated all medical workers on the holiday and thanked the "Okhmatdyt" team and all medics for their endurance, professionalism, and humanity.

Recall

Earlier this month, "Okhmatdyt" doctors for the first time performed organ transplantation from a 4-year-old girl, saving three children. The operations took place despite night explosions and air raids.

