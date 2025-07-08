Anniversary of the Russian strike on "Okhmatdyt": after the attack, the hospital provided assistance to almost 22,000 children

Today marks one year since the Russians attacked the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital. In the year since the strike, the hospital has provided care to almost 22,000 small patients in inpatient care. More than 10,000 operations have been performed – a third of them rare and unique. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Details

On July 8, 2024, a Kh-101 cruise missile hit the toxicology building of the medical facility, damaging 4 more hospital buildings. At that time, 32 people were injured, and two died, and more than half a thousand small patients had to be evacuated. But "Okhmatdyt" did not stop - reminded the Ministry of Health.

The ministry noted that within a few days, the hospital resumed operations, transferring most departments to the modern building, which, although damaged, continued to function.

In the year since the strike, "Okhmatdyt" has provided care to almost 22,000 small patients in inpatient care, and the number of polyclinic visits has reached over 176,000. More than 10,000 operations have been performed – a third of them rare and unique - the report says.

It is noted that among the hospital's young patients is 4-year-old Sashunya Zarutska from Sumy. When ballistic missiles hit her and her parents' house in November 2024, the little girl suffered severe injuries. Sashunya almost lost her fingers. Then the fight for the girl's life and health began at "Okhmatdyt" – here, during the great war, they have already helped 145 patients affected by the actions of the Russian army.

Currently, Sashunya has already undergone 5 operations. The girl is working with a physical therapist and is preparing for another intervention. The inpatient department of physical and rehabilitation medicine at "Okhmatdyt", by the way, was also opened after the missile attack.

Despite extensive damage, the hospital did not stop its work for a single day. Now intensive restoration work is underway here: facades are being renovated, metal structures are being installed, and internal repairs are being carried out. Today is one year. Since Russia encroached on the most valuable – on children. One year since "Okhmatdyt" did not stop and continues to save Ukrainian children - emphasized the Ministry of Health.

Context

On June 9, the restoration of the modern building of "Okhmatdyt" began. The main building is planned to be completed before the cold weather sets in.

The Ministry of Health stated that the winner of the tender was LLC "Riola-Modul LTD", which provided the most economically advantageous offer – almost UAH 293 million. The expected cost of the procurement was UAH 367.4 million, so this offer will save more than UAH 70 million, which can be directed to other areas of hospital restoration.

The contractor has experience in the construction and reconstruction of medical facilities. It was "Riola-Modul LTD" that completed the construction of the modern building of Okhmatdyt in 2020.

Minister of Health Viktor Liashko stated that the company "Riola-Modul LTD", which will be engaged in the restoration of the damaged "Okhmatdyt" hospital, is not involved in criminal proceedings, as reported in the media.