The Ministry of Health responded on whose funds "Okhmatdyt" is being rebuilt and when they plan to complete it

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 8304 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 31047 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 45211 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 63208 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 116988 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 53961 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 77979 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 136068 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 130902 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 260247 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+33°
3m/s
31%
744mm
Popular news
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the regionJuly 7, 06:56 AM • 101373 views
Macron and Starmer differ on aid to Ukraine and Trump: detailsJuly 7, 08:09 AM • 68510 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 41660 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged01:50 PM • 17680 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standards02:00 PM • 10770 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceled02:21 PM • 8378 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heat02:20 PM • 8428 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standards02:00 PM • 11497 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged01:50 PM • 18390 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 116988 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Oleh Syniehubov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 42211 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 260247 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 105060 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 224352 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 248902 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
Medicinal products
Train

The Ministry of Health responded on whose funds "Okhmatdyt" is being rebuilt and when they plan to complete it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

The reconstruction of the Okhmatdyt children's hospital is financed by charitable foundations, UNITED24, and the hospital's own funds. The main building is planned to be completed before the cold weather sets in, and the bone marrow transplantation department will be restored as soon as possible.

The Ministry of Health responded on whose funds "Okhmatdyt" is being rebuilt and when they plan to complete it

The "Okhmatdyt" Children's Hospital is being rebuilt with funds collected in the account of the "Okhmatdyt" charitable foundation, on UNITED24, and directly into the hospital's account. The main building is planned to be completed before the cold weather sets in. This was announced by Minister of Health Viktor Liashko on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Where the money for the hospital's reconstruction comes from

I am on the territory of "Okhmatdyt", where today the reconstruction of the hospital building damaged by the Russians a year ago is taking place. At that time, five buildings of the "Okhmatdyt" hospital, one building of pediatric cardiac surgery, were damaged. If we talk about whose funds the hospital is being rebuilt with, today we are talking about the use of funds from accounts collected for the "Okhmatdyt" charitable foundation, for UNITED24, and also directly for the "Okhmatdyt" hospital.

- Liashko said.

He emphasized that the state controls the reconstruction process.

We created the National Council for the Reconstruction of "Okhmatdyt", which included representatives of state structures, patient organizations, as well as people from those bodies and structures that donated the most to the reconstruction of "Okhmatdyt".

- Liashko said.

The minister also noted that additional budget funds are provided, because the full amount needed for the hospital's reconstruction was not known.

These funds are directed to the reconstruction of "Okhmatdyt". Now we will see if the funds collected in the accounts are sufficient, or if additional funds are potentially needed. Currently, we do not see the need to attract additional funds from the state budget.

- Liashko stated.

It should be noted that the government, in particular, in March 2025, reallocated about UAH 6.3 million for the reconstruction of "Okhmatdyt".

Liashko explained why the restoration of "Okhmatdyt" has been delayed for almost a year05.07.25, 11:04 • 1793 views

When is the reconstruction of "Okhmatdyt" planned to be completed?

Liashko said that according to the agreement, the work should be completed by the end of 2025.

At the same time, we all sat at a round table, talked with the contractor, technical supervision, architectural supervision, what to do, how to do it, so that the hospital would be restored as soon as possible. Today we have reached an agreement that we must complete this building before the cold weather sets in, so that the hospital can fully operate.

 - Liashko stated.

According to the minister, some works will be completed much faster,

In particular, we hope that the internal works that are ongoing inside the hospital will be restored. For us, the priority is to restore the bone marrow transplantation department as soon as possible, because it is the only department that operates outside the hospital. All others resumed their work two weeks after the terrorist act of the Russian Federation. Therefore, this year the main building will be commissioned.

 - Liashko said.

Context

On June 9, the reconstruction of the modern building of Okhmatdyt began.

The Ministry of Health stated that the winner of the tender was Riola-Modul LTD, which offered the most economically advantageous proposal – almost UAH 293 million. The expected cost of the procurement was UAH 367.4 million, so this proposal will save more than UAH 70 million, which can be directed to other areas of the hospital's reconstruction.

The contractor has experience in the construction and reconstruction of medical facilities. It was Riola-Modul LTD that completed the construction of the modern Okhmatdyt building in 2020.

Minister of Health Liashko stated that the company "Riola-Modul LTD", which will be engaged in the restoration of the damaged "Okhmatdyt" hospital, is not involved in criminal proceedings, as reported in the media.

On July 8, 2024, "Okhmatdyt" suffered an enemy missile attack, as a result of which five buildings were damaged. Equipment worth more than UAH 338 million was destroyed, two people died, and 627 children were evacuated.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyHealth
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9