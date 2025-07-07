The Ministry of Health responded on whose funds "Okhmatdyt" is being rebuilt and when they plan to complete it

The "Okhmatdyt" Children's Hospital is being rebuilt with funds collected in the account of the "Okhmatdyt" charitable foundation, on UNITED24, and directly into the hospital's account. The main building is planned to be completed before the cold weather sets in. This was announced by Minister of Health Viktor Liashko on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Where the money for the hospital's reconstruction comes from

I am on the territory of "Okhmatdyt", where today the reconstruction of the hospital building damaged by the Russians a year ago is taking place. At that time, five buildings of the "Okhmatdyt" hospital, one building of pediatric cardiac surgery, were damaged. If we talk about whose funds the hospital is being rebuilt with, today we are talking about the use of funds from accounts collected for the "Okhmatdyt" charitable foundation, for UNITED24, and also directly for the "Okhmatdyt" hospital. - Liashko said.

He emphasized that the state controls the reconstruction process.

We created the National Council for the Reconstruction of "Okhmatdyt", which included representatives of state structures, patient organizations, as well as people from those bodies and structures that donated the most to the reconstruction of "Okhmatdyt". - Liashko said.

The minister also noted that additional budget funds are provided, because the full amount needed for the hospital's reconstruction was not known.

These funds are directed to the reconstruction of "Okhmatdyt". Now we will see if the funds collected in the accounts are sufficient, or if additional funds are potentially needed. Currently, we do not see the need to attract additional funds from the state budget. - Liashko stated.

It should be noted that the government, in particular, in March 2025, reallocated about UAH 6.3 million for the reconstruction of "Okhmatdyt".

Liashko explained why the restoration of "Okhmatdyt" has been delayed for almost a year

When is the reconstruction of "Okhmatdyt" planned to be completed?

Liashko said that according to the agreement, the work should be completed by the end of 2025.

At the same time, we all sat at a round table, talked with the contractor, technical supervision, architectural supervision, what to do, how to do it, so that the hospital would be restored as soon as possible. Today we have reached an agreement that we must complete this building before the cold weather sets in, so that the hospital can fully operate. - Liashko stated.

According to the minister, some works will be completed much faster,

In particular, we hope that the internal works that are ongoing inside the hospital will be restored. For us, the priority is to restore the bone marrow transplantation department as soon as possible, because it is the only department that operates outside the hospital. All others resumed their work two weeks after the terrorist act of the Russian Federation. Therefore, this year the main building will be commissioned. - Liashko said.

Context

On June 9, the reconstruction of the modern building of Okhmatdyt began.

The Ministry of Health stated that the winner of the tender was Riola-Modul LTD, which offered the most economically advantageous proposal – almost UAH 293 million. The expected cost of the procurement was UAH 367.4 million, so this proposal will save more than UAH 70 million, which can be directed to other areas of the hospital's reconstruction.

The contractor has experience in the construction and reconstruction of medical facilities. It was Riola-Modul LTD that completed the construction of the modern Okhmatdyt building in 2020.

Minister of Health Liashko stated that the company "Riola-Modul LTD", which will be engaged in the restoration of the damaged "Okhmatdyt" hospital, is not involved in criminal proceedings, as reported in the media.

On July 8, 2024, "Okhmatdyt" suffered an enemy missile attack, as a result of which five buildings were damaged. Equipment worth more than UAH 338 million was destroyed, two people died, and 627 children were evacuated.