Liashko explained why the restoration of "Okhmatdyt" has been delayed for almost a year

The restoration of the National Children's Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt" after the Russian attack began immediately - first the hospital was mothballed, a technical inspection of the networks was carried out, and this summer full-scale repair work began. This was stated by Minister of Health Viktor Liashko on the air of the telethon on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"Okhmatdyt" began to recover immediately. First, the object was mothballed, we prepared the object for the cold. To restore such a complex object as "Okhmatdyt", it can be compared with an administrative building, where they came, saw that there were no problems, put in windows, did internal work and ran. "Okhmatdyt", like any other hospital, is a very large organism, in which many things need to be investigated before restoring. We go through all the bureaucratic stages: first, we developed a conservation project, mothballed it. At the same time, technical inspections of all engineering networks were carried out - water, heating, how it works, whether it needs to be re-laid. We designed, passed the examination, held a tender and identified a contractor who started working," Liashko said.

He noted that the restoration of "Okhmatdyt" should last throughout this year.

"Every time we find out who the winner of the tender is, we meet and say: "You can use all the resources you have and do it much faster than provided by the contract and other acts." Fortunately, everyone met us halfway, did it as quickly as possible so that we could start the restoration now. And now, they chose a contractor, he ordered everything necessary for external and internal restoration and started work. Some work is being done on the external facade and he promises that if there are no failures, the object should be closed before the cold weather," Liashko said.

"Inside, work is underway, but for us, the third floor is a priority, where the cleanest premises are, so that we can do as much as possible during July so that the bone marrow transplantation department can fully operate in this institution," the minister added.

Recall

As reported by UNN, on July 8, 2024, "Okhmatdyt" was subjected to an enemy missile attack, as a result of which five buildings were damaged. Equipment worth more than UAH 338 million was destroyed, two people died, and 627 children were evacuated.

Work on the restoration of "Okhmatdyt" after the Russian missile attack continues. Repair crews are working in the modern building of the institution.