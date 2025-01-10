Fragments of a Russian drone hit a high-rise building in Kyiv

On the night of January 10, in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv, fragments of a Russian drone hit a multi-story residential building, damaging windows and six cars. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, UNN reports.

Details

At about 2 a.m., an air raid alert was issued in Kyiv due to the threat of a drone attack. Subsequently, explosions were heard in the city caused by air defense forces.

In Solomyansky district, a fragment of an enemy UAV hit a high-rise building. Preliminary reports of no casualties - Timur Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

According to the head of the KCMA, windows and six cars were damaged.

Services are working on site.

Recall

On the night of January 10, explosions were recorded in Kyiv due to an attack by enemy UAVs.