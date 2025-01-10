Fragments of a Russian drone hit a high-rise building in Kyiv

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 11784 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138029 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122269 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130334 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131015 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165683 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109763 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159832 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104321 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113899 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 71362 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124035 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122475 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 65688 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 80079 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138030 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165684 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159833 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187814 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177166 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122475 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124035 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140906 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132700 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150109 views
Fragments of a Russian drone hit a high-rise building in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101051 views

In the Solomyansky district of Kyiv, fragments of an enemy drone damaged a high-rise building and 6 cars. The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on January 10, with no casualties.

On the night of January 10, in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv, fragments of a Russian drone hit a multi-story residential building, damaging windows and six cars. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, UNN reports.

Details

At about 2 a.m., an air raid alert was issued in Kyiv due to the threat of a drone attack. Subsequently, explosions were heard in the city caused by air defense forces.

In Solomyansky district, a fragment of an enemy UAV hit a high-rise building. Preliminary reports of no casualties

- Timur Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

According to the head of the KCMA, windows and six cars were damaged.

Services are working on site.

Recall

On the night of January 10, explosions were recorded in Kyiv due to an attack by enemy UAVs.

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyiv
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
kyivKyiv

