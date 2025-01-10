Those killed in the war cannot be donors: Verkhovna Rada changes rules of organ transplantation

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 36932 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144046 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125490 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133233 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132964 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169188 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110308 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162675 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104395 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113930 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 88550 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128353 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126998 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 86052 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100138 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144046 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169188 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162675 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190492 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179758 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126998 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128353 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142251 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133941 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151178 views
Actual
Those killed in the war cannot be donors: Verkhovna Rada changes rules of organ transplantation

Those killed in the war cannot be donors: Verkhovna Rada changes rules of organ transplantation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 99764 views

The Verkhovna Rada passed a law on changes to organ transplantation. The document prohibits the harvesting of organs from fallen soldiers and establishes the National Transplantation Committee.

Ukrainians who died during hostilities will not be able to be posthumous donors of organs and other anatomical materials. This is reported by UNN with reference to the draft law No. 9558, which is published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Details

On January 9, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted Draft Law No. 9558, which amended the procedure for conducting transplants in Ukraine.

From now on, Ukrainians who died during hostilities will no longer be able to be posthumous donors of organs and other anatomical materials. This includes military personnel.

Previously, the law prohibited posthumous donations to military and civilians killed in the war, but only in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

In the explanatory note, the authors of the draft law noted that the purpose of the initiative is to prevent manipulation and hostile propaganda regarding transplantation in Ukraine.

A clear ban on the removal of anatomical materials from those killed in combat or other hostilities is intended to prevent possible abuse and manipulation in the information space, fakes and hostile propaganda. Such manifestations of information warfare harm the positive perception of voluntary organ donation, which in turn can slow down the development of such a life-saving treatment as transplantation

- the document says.

The amendments also provide for the establishment of the National Transplantation Committee. This body will be tasked with coordinating and streamlining activities in the field of organ, tissue and cell transplantation.

The draft law introduces a new status - the urgency of transplantation for medical reasons. As a result, a medical consultation will be able to assess the urgency of organ transplantation.

The authors of the project initiated a domino-based procedure for transplanting organs, tissues, and cells, where specialists transplant materials from one patient to another in one complex procedure.

In addition, the draft law improves the procedure:

- verification of information on serious adverse events and suspected adverse events in the field of transplantation;

- reviewing complaints or appeals from medical institutions performing transplants;

- determination of the suitability of anatomical materials for transplantation and their removal.

This is expected to help optimize the distribution of organs, and patients with serious illnesses will be able to receive the necessary surgery as soon as possible.

Recall

Starting January 2025, the Shalimov National Center for the Study of Cancer will be transferred to funding through the NHSU. The center plans to sign agreements for 15 packages of medical guarantees, including organ transplants and surgical operations.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsHealth
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising