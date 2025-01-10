Those killed in the war cannot be donors: Verkhovna Rada changes rules of organ transplantation

Ukrainians who died during hostilities will not be able to be posthumous donors of organs and other anatomical materials. This is reported by UNN with reference to the draft law No. 9558, which is published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

On January 9, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted Draft Law No. 9558, which amended the procedure for conducting transplants in Ukraine.

From now on, Ukrainians who died during hostilities will no longer be able to be posthumous donors of organs and other anatomical materials. This includes military personnel.

Previously, the law prohibited posthumous donations to military and civilians killed in the war, but only in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

In the explanatory note, the authors of the draft law noted that the purpose of the initiative is to prevent manipulation and hostile propaganda regarding transplantation in Ukraine.

A clear ban on the removal of anatomical materials from those killed in combat or other hostilities is intended to prevent possible abuse and manipulation in the information space, fakes and hostile propaganda. Such manifestations of information warfare harm the positive perception of voluntary organ donation, which in turn can slow down the development of such a life-saving treatment as transplantation - the document says.

The amendments also provide for the establishment of the National Transplantation Committee. This body will be tasked with coordinating and streamlining activities in the field of organ, tissue and cell transplantation.

The draft law introduces a new status - the urgency of transplantation for medical reasons. As a result, a medical consultation will be able to assess the urgency of organ transplantation.

The authors of the project initiated a domino-based procedure for transplanting organs, tissues, and cells, where specialists transplant materials from one patient to another in one complex procedure.

In addition, the draft law improves the procedure:

- verification of information on serious adverse events and suspected adverse events in the field of transplantation;

- reviewing complaints or appeals from medical institutions performing transplants;

- determination of the suitability of anatomical materials for transplantation and their removal.

This is expected to help optimize the distribution of organs, and patients with serious illnesses will be able to receive the necessary surgery as soon as possible.

