Canada to provide $300 million in military aid to Ukraine

Canada has announced new aid for the Ukrainian army. The aid is worth about $300 million (440 million Canadian dollars). This is reported by UNN with reference to a press release from the Government of Canada.

Details

It is noted that following a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense in the Ramstein format on January 9, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair said that 200 million Canadian dollars would be allocated to the Czech initiative to purchase and deliver ammunition to Ukraine.

Shells remain one of Ukraine's key priorities - the press release says.

According to the press service of the Government of Canada, another 50 million Canadian dollars will be used to purchase various ammunition from Canadian manufacturers.

The ministry also promised to allocate 100 million Canadian dollars for a Danish model to support the production of drones by the Ukrainian defense industry.

Drones have become critical in this conflict, and Ukraine's defense industry thrives on innovation and experimentation in this area - the Government of Canada emphasized.

Another 30 million will be allocated for winter gear, including sleeping bags, winter boots and thermal protective layers for the Ukrainian military. Several tranches of this aid have already been delivered to Ukraine in December 2024.

The aid announced today is part of the additional $500 million in military assistance to Ukraine announced at the NATO summit in 2024 and $1.6 billion in the 2024 budget. This brings the total value of Canada's military assistance since Russia's full-scale invasion to $4.5 billion - the statement said.

In addition, Canada announced that it had already provided Ukraine with about $50 million worth of drone cameras and sent several shipments of winter uniforms worth about $23 million.

The ministry added that in September 2024, Canada handed over more than 2,000 engines for CRV-7 air defense missiles to Ukraine, and in December last year, approximately 1,300 warheads for these missiles.

Recall

Canada has expanded its ban on 324 firearms models and is considering transferring them to Ukraine. Kyiv has already expressed interest in such support to combat Russian aggression.