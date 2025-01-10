Canada to provide $300 million in military aid to Ukraine

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 136989 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121693 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129767 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130555 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 164912 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109604 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159254 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104299 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113882 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117112 views

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 67951 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123236 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121594 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 61381 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 75602 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 136989 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 164912 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159254 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187319 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176693 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121594 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123236 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140652 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132461 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149876 views
Canada to provide $300 million in military aid to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 70628 views

Canada will allocate 440 million Canadian dollars for new military aid to Ukraine. The funds will be used to buy ammunition, drones and winter gear for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Canada has announced new aid for the Ukrainian army. The aid is worth about $300 million (440 million Canadian dollars). This is reported by UNN with reference to a press release from the Government of Canada.

Details

It is noted that following a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense in the Ramstein format on January 9, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair said that 200 million Canadian dollars would be allocated to the Czech initiative to purchase and deliver ammunition to Ukraine.

Shells remain one of Ukraine's key priorities

- the press release says.

According to the press service of the Government of Canada, another 50 million Canadian dollars will be used to purchase various ammunition from Canadian manufacturers.

The ministry also promised to allocate 100 million Canadian dollars for a Danish model to support the production of drones by the Ukrainian defense industry.

Drones have become critical in this conflict, and Ukraine's defense industry thrives on innovation and experimentation in this area

- the Government of Canada emphasized.

Another 30 million will be allocated for winter gear, including sleeping bags, winter boots and thermal protective layers for the Ukrainian military. Several tranches of this aid have already been delivered to Ukraine in December 2024.

The aid announced today is part of the additional $500 million in military assistance to Ukraine announced at the NATO summit in 2024 and $1.6 billion in the 2024 budget. This brings the total value of Canada's military assistance since Russia's full-scale invasion to $4.5 billion

- the statement said.

In addition, Canada announced that it had already provided Ukraine with about $50 million worth of drone cameras and sent several shipments of winter uniforms worth about $23 million.

The ministry added that in September 2024, Canada handed over more than 2,000 engines for CRV-7 air defense missiles to Ukraine, and in December last year, approximately 1,300 warheads for these missiles.

Recall

Canada has expanded its ban on 324 firearms models and is considering transferring them to Ukraine. Kyiv has already expressed interest in such support to combat Russian aggression.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPoliticsNews of the World
natoNATO
canadaCanada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising