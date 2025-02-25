SBI confirms that it is investigating the case against former tax chief Tetyana Kiriyenko

The State Bureau of Investigation has confirmed to UNN that it is investigating criminal proceedings against the former acting head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Tetiana Kiriyenko.

"We inform you that according to the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations, investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation in Kyiv are conducting a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings No. 62024100110000177 of 29.08.2024 on the grounds of a criminal offense under part three of Article 382 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the SBI said in its response to UNN's request.

At the same time, the agency refused to provide a more detailed response to the request for the results of the investigation, as such information "at this stage may harm the pre-trial investigation.

Earlier UNN learned from its own sources that criminal proceedings against Tatiana Kiriyenko were opened on August 29, 2024 under Part 3 of Article 382 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional failure to comply with a court decision by an official, which caused significant damage to the rights and freedoms of citizens protected by law, state or public interests or the interests of legal entities).

The penalty for such a violation is imprisonment for a term of 3 to 8 years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to 3 years.

The issue is that Tetiana Kiriyenko, while acting as the head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, contrary to a court decision, did not reinstate the acting head of the State Tax Service in Khmelnytsky region, who was dismissed in early 2024.

It is worth noting that after the change of leadership of the State Tax Service of Ukraine at the end of 2024, Tetiana Kiriyenko was dismissed from the tax service. According to media reports, she was fully controlled by Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy.

The SBI is also investigating another criminal proceeding against former acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Yevhen Sokur for an official crime. This case was opened by the State Bureau of Investigation on November 4, 2022 under Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, on the fact of abuse of office by Sokur, who signed an order on October 26, 2022 to revoke the license of PJSC Ukrtatnafta for the production of fuel.

Such actions of the official, according to the investigation, caused serious consequences for the company and the state in the form of the inability to fulfill the mobilization tasks of the Ministry of Defense for the production and supply of petroleum products for the needs of defense and defense capability of the state. The State Bureau of Investigation told UNN that this criminal proceeding is still under investigation.