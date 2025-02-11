One million in extortion from those wishing to obtain a hunter's license: officials of the State Forestry Agency exposed in Odesa

To maintain the “flow” of extortion, the defendants forced their subordinates - members of the examination committee - to take “fees” from those wishing to obtain a hunter's license.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

SBI officers uncovered a large-scale scheme of making money while issuing hunting licenses at the Southern Interregional Forestry and Hunting Department of the State Agency of Forest Resources of Ukraine.

The corruption scheme was created in early 2024. According to the investigation, the head of the interregional department, in collusion with his deputy and another subordinate, put the extortion scheme in place in Odesa. Accordingly, conditions were created to support the collection of fees from those wishing to take the exam and obtain a certificate that would allow them to hunt.

Officials forced their subordinates, members of the examination committee, to take “payment” from those wishing to obtain a hunting license for passing the exam. In case of refusal, they threatened their subordinates with dismissal. They divided the money they received among themselves. - investigators inform.

According to the investigation, the officials managed to earn at least one million hryvnias by issuing 500 hunting licenses during the scheme.

Detention

On February 6, 2025, the SBI detained the criminals while they were distributing UAH 30 thousand received for “positive assessments” among themselves.

The three defendants were served a notice of suspicion of obtaining an unlawful benefit by an official, committed by a group of persons (Part 3 Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Pre-trial restraints in the form of detention for 60 days with an alternative to bail were imposed on them: the head of the interregional department - UAH 10 million, the accomplices - UAH 6 million each.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 10 years.

