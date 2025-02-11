One million in extortion from those wishing to obtain a hunter's license: officials of the State Forestry Agency exposed in Odesa

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 35898 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 78666 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100355 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 113826 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 94454 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122981 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102153 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113190 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116819 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157419 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101870 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 83430 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 54624 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103656 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 85477 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 113826 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122981 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157419 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147796 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 179992 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 85477 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103656 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135886 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137730 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165771 views
One million in extortion from those wishing to obtain a hunter's license: officials of the State Forestry Agency exposed in Odesa

One million in extortion from those wishing to obtain a hunter's license: officials of the State Forestry Agency exposed in Odesa

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28780 views

Officials of the State Forestry Agency organized a corruption scheme for issuing hunting licenses, collecting more than a million hryvnias. Three suspects were detained while distributing the money and face up to 10 years in prison.

To maintain the “flow” of extortion, the defendants forced their subordinates - members of the examination committee - to take “fees” from those wishing to obtain a hunter's license.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

SBI officers uncovered a large-scale scheme of making money while issuing hunting licenses at the Southern Interregional Forestry and Hunting Department of the State Agency of Forest Resources of Ukraine.

Caused UAH 1.5 million in damages: Zakarpattia region serves notice of suspicion to forestry official21.05.24, 13:26 • 13679 views

The corruption scheme was created in early 2024. According to the investigation, the head of the interregional department, in collusion with his deputy and another subordinate, put the extortion scheme in place in Odesa. Accordingly, conditions were created to support the collection of fees from those wishing to take the exam and obtain a certificate that would allow them to hunt.

Officials forced their subordinates, members of the examination committee, to take “payment” from those wishing to obtain a hunting license for passing the exam. In case of refusal, they threatened their subordinates with dismissal. They divided the money they received among themselves.

- investigators inform.

According to the investigation, the officials managed to earn at least one million hryvnias by issuing 500 hunting licenses during the scheme.

Detention

On February 6, 2025, the SBI detained the criminals while they were distributing UAH 30 thousand received for “positive assessments” among themselves.

The three defendants were served a notice of suspicion of obtaining an unlawful benefit by an official, committed by a group of persons (Part 3 Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Pre-trial restraints in the form of detention for 60 days with an alternative to bail were imposed on them: the head of the interregional department - UAH 10 million, the accomplices - UAH 6 million each.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 10 years.

Law enforcers search for those involved in land corruption in Kyiv City Council: over $6 million found10.02.25, 19:39 • 54191 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising