Caused UAH 1.5 million in damages: Zakarpattia region serves notice of suspicion to forestry official

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 65161 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104193 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147237 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151557 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247868 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173580 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164933 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148252 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224501 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101304 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 36737 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 31323 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 48927 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 42028 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247872 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224504 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210731 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236544 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223437 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 65175 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 42028 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 48927 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112397 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113328 views
Caused UAH 1.5 million in damages: Zakarpattia region serves notice of suspicion to forestry official

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13680 views

A forestry official in the Zakarpattia region is suspected of causing UAH 1.5 million in damages by authorizing the illegal felling of 80 trees of various species.

Dozens of trees of various species were cut down in several areas of the Transcarpathian forestry, and law enforcement officers served a suspicion notice to a representative of the forestry, UNN reports, citing the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

In Zakarpattia region, the company detected damage to the forest environment, which resulted in losses of almost UAH 1.5 million. According to investigators, 80 trees of various species were cut down in several areas of the forestry without permits and logging tickets.

SBI officers, in cooperation with the SBU, served a notice of suspicion to an official of a forestry enterprise in Zakarpattia.

The official did nothing to prevent illegal logging, identify and prosecute offenders, or report illegal logging to his superiors. In addition, the forester did everything to conceal the crime," the agency reports.

To make the felling look legitimate, stamps were placed on the stumps of the illegally felled trees. However, no permits were issued for such actions, the SBI concludes.

Almost UAH 150 million bribe for ex-head of the State Forestry Agency: the case was sent to court07.05.24, 15:27 • 18483 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine

