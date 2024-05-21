Caused UAH 1.5 million in damages: Zakarpattia region serves notice of suspicion to forestry official

Dozens of trees of various species were cut down in several areas of the Transcarpathian forestry, and law enforcement officers served a suspicion notice to a representative of the forestry, UNN reports, citing the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

In Zakarpattia region, the company detected damage to the forest environment, which resulted in losses of almost UAH 1.5 million. According to investigators, 80 trees of various species were cut down in several areas of the forestry without permits and logging tickets.

SBI officers, in cooperation with the SBU, served a notice of suspicion to an official of a forestry enterprise in Zakarpattia.

The official did nothing to prevent illegal logging, identify and prosecute offenders, or report illegal logging to his superiors. In addition, the forester did everything to conceal the crime," the agency reports.

To make the felling look legitimate, stamps were placed on the stumps of the illegally felled trees. However, no permits were issued for such actions, the SBI concludes.

Almost UAH 150 million bribe for ex-head of the State Forestry Agency: the case was sent to court