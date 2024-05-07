Almost UAH 150 million bribe for ex-head of the State Forestry Agency: the case was sent to court

The case against the former head of the State Agency of Forest Resources of Ukraine has been sent to court. According to the investigation, he demanded and received more than UAH 141 million in bribes. UNN reports this with reference to NABU.

Details

According to the investigation, the former head of the State Forestry Agency demanded and received USD 3.7 million and EUR 10.8 million (UAH 141.3 million at the NBU exchange rate at the time of the crime).

The official received money from a number of foreign companies between 2011 and 2014 in exchange for prolongation of timber supply contracts with the complicity of his wife. The funds were received in the form of payment for alleged "marketing services" and then "laundered" under the guise of legitimate transactions.

The actions of the former head of the State Forestry Agency are qualified under Part 4 of Article 368, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and his wife - under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 368, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Director of the River Ports Authority detained for bribery