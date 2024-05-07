Almost UAH 150 million bribe for ex-head of the State Forestry Agency: the case was sent to court

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 61872 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103636 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146721 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151076 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247249 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173430 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164809 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148241 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224131 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113031 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 63432 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100740 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 33593 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 45036 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 38033 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247252 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224132 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210434 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236279 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223195 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 61872 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 38033 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 45036 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112305 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113240 views
Almost UAH 150 million bribe for ex-head of the State Forestry Agency: the case was sent to court

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18483 views

The former head of the State Agency of Forest Resources of Ukraine, according to investigators, received over UAH 141 million in bribes from foreign companies for prolonging timber supply contracts between 2011 and 2014, and the case has been sent to court.

The case against the former head of the State Agency of Forest Resources of Ukraine  has been sent to court. According to the investigation, he demanded and received more than UAH 141 million in bribes. UNN reports this with reference to NABU. 

Details

According to the investigation, the former head of the State Forestry Agency demanded and received USD 3.7 million and EUR 10.8 million (UAH 141.3 million at the NBU exchange rate at the time of the crime). 

The official received money from a number of foreign companies between 2011 and 2014 in exchange for prolongation of timber supply contracts with the complicity of his wife. The funds were received in the form of payment for alleged "marketing services" and then "laundered" under the guise of legitimate transactions.  

The actions of the former head of the State Forestry Agency are qualified under Part 4 of Article 368, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and his wife - under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 368, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Director of the River Ports Authority detained for bribery04.05.24, 01:59 • 23713 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

