Director of the River Ports Authority detained for bribery

The director of the River Ports Authority was detained while receiving a bribe of $8,500. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development, UNN reports.

The ministry did not disclose the name of the detainee.

It is noted that the director of the State Enterprise "Administration of River Ports" was detained on Thursday, May 2, while receiving an undue benefit of $ 8,500.

This money was paid for the conclusion of a contract for the operation of hydraulic structures (berths) in the Kyiv region for the organization of recreation areas and placement of small architectural forms.

The Ministry emphasizes zero tolerance for corruption of public officials, is interested in an objective investigation and is fully committed to assisting law enforcement agencies in establishing the truth said the Ministry of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development.

The suspect was served a notice of suspicion of obtaining an unlawful benefit by an official (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The maximum penalty provided by the sanction of the article is imprisonment for up to ten years.

