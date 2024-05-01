An official from the Desnianskyi District State Administration, who was going to "cover up" the illegal sale of alcohol and cigarettes, was caught on bribery in Kyiv

An official of the Desnianskyi District State Administration was caught on a bribe. Kyiv police investigators detained the official red-handed. The detention was reported by the Kyiv police, UNN reports.

The chief specialist of the Department of Improvement promised the entrepreneur to assist in the placement of trading platforms for the sale of alcoholic beverages and cigarettes without the appropriate permits and approvals. The latter, in turn, would have to pay him UAH 10,000 per location per month. Law enforcement officers detained the offender while he was receiving the money and served him a notice of suspicion. - the police said.

Details

According to the investigation, the bribe-taker was an employee of the Desnianskyi District State Administration's landscaping department. According to the case file, the official promised the businesswoman to place alcohol and cigarette stalls in the district under his jurisdiction without obtaining permits, provided that she would pay him UAH 10,000 per month for each "location.

The official also told the woman that she could independently determine the location of the facilities and carry out retail trade without permits, but that she had to pay him a bribe every month.

Law enforcers detained the 48-year-old offender in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine on his receiving the down payment of UAH 10,000. - the police said.

Currently, the official has been notified of being suspected, and the issue of choosing a preventive measure is being decided.

He faces up to ten years in prison with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, with confiscation of property.