Law enforcers search for those involved in land corruption in Kyiv City Council: over $6 million found

The NABU and the SAPO conducted a series of searches of persons associated with the organizer of the criminal scheme as part of the "Clean City" operation against corruption in the Kyiv City Council. This was reported by the NABU press service, UNN reports.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the NABU conducted searches of the defendants in the case of large-scale corruption in the Kyiv City Council. More than $6.4 million, EUR630 thousand and UAH 800 thousand were found in their bank boxes, - the statement said.

Addendum

As reported, on February 6 , the NABU and the SAPO conducted Operation Clean City to expose Kyiv officials involved in corruption in the city's land and budget sectors. According to the investigation, the participants of the scheme found promising land plots and registered ownership of buildings that never existed there in the names of controlled persons. Subsequently, they submitted applications to the city council for the granting of ownership for the maintenance of these structures, which made it possible to avoid bidding. According to the prosecutor's office, more than 80 searches were conducted.

The NABU clarified that it had exposed a criminal organization in the Kyiv City Council that illegally withdrew land through fictitious structures. 7 people detained 7 people, including high-ranking officials and deputies, prevented theft of land plots worth UAH 83.7 million.

The NABU has put former Kyiv City Council member Denys Komarnytskyi on the wanted list in the case of embezzlement of Kyiv land. He and 9 other people are suspected of creating a criminal organization that illegally withdrew land plots.