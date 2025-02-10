Law enforcers search for those involved in land corruption in Kyiv City Council: over $6 million found

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 33934 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 75494 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 99226 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112954 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 92535 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122330 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102035 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113180 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116813 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156923 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101469 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 80202 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 51402 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 102889 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 80257 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 112954 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122330 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156923 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147321 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 179526 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 80257 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 102889 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135634 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137490 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165569 views
Law enforcers search for those involved in land corruption in Kyiv City Council: over $6 million found

Law enforcers search for those involved in land corruption in Kyiv City Council: over $6 million found

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54191 views

NABU and SAPO conduct searches in the Kyiv City Council corruption case, finding more than $6.4 million, €630 thousand and UAH 800 thousand. 7 people were detained in a case of illegal land withdrawal through fictitious structures.

The NABU and the SAPO conducted a series of searches of persons associated with the organizer of the criminal scheme as part of the "Clean City" operation against corruption in the Kyiv City Council. This was reported by the NABU press service, UNN reports.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the NABU conducted searches of the defendants in the case of large-scale corruption in the Kyiv City Council. More than $6.4 million, EUR630 thousand and UAH 800 thousand were found in their bank boxes,

- the statement said.

Addendum

As reported, on February 6 , the NABU and the SAPO conducted Operation Clean City to expose Kyiv officials involved in corruption in the city's land and budget sectors. According to the investigation, the participants of the scheme found promising land plots and registered ownership of buildings that never existed there in the names of controlled persons. Subsequently, they submitted applications to the city council for the granting of ownership for the maintenance of these structures, which made it possible to avoid bidding. According to the prosecutor's office, more than 80 searches were conducted.

The NABU clarified that it had exposed a criminal organization in the Kyiv City Council that illegally withdrew land through fictitious structures. 7 people detained 7 people, including high-ranking officials and deputies, prevented theft of land plots worth UAH 83.7 million.

The NABU has put former Kyiv City Council member Denys Komarnytskyi on the wanted list in the case of embezzlement of Kyiv land. He and 9 other people are suspected of creating a criminal organization that illegally withdrew land plots.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsKyivCrimes and emergencies
kyivska-miska-radaKyiv City Council
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising