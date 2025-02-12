SBI investigates case against former head of the State Tax Service Tetiana Kiriyenko, she may face up to 8 years in prison

The State Bureau of Investigation has opened criminal proceedings against the former acting head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Tetyana Kiriyenko, for failing to comply with a court decision. UNN learned about this from its own sources in law enforcement agencies.

Criminal proceedings against Tatiana Kiriyenko were opened on August 29, 2024 under Part 3 of Article 382 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional failure to execute a court decision by an official, which caused significant damage to the rights and freedoms of citizens protected by law, state or public interests or the interests of legal entities).

The penalty for such a violation is imprisonment for a term of 3 to 8 years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to 3 years.

According to UNN, Tetiana Kiriyenko, while acting as the head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, did not reinstate the acting head of the State Tax Service in Khmelnytsky region, who was dismissed in early 2024, despite a court decision.

It is worth noting that after the change of leadership of the State Tax Service of Ukraine at the end of 2024, Tetiana Kiriyenko was dismissed from the tax service. According to media reports, she was fully controlled by Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy.

The SBI is also investigating another criminal proceeding against former acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Yevhen Sokur for an official crime. This case was opened by the State Bureau of Investigation on November 4, 2022 under Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, on the fact of abuse of office by Sokur, who signed an order on October 26, 2022 to revoke the license of PJSC Ukrtatnafta for the production of fuel.

Such actions of the official, according to the investigation, caused serious consequences for the company and the state in the form of the inability to fulfill the mobilization tasks of the Ministry of Defense for the production and supply of petroleum products for the needs of defense and defense capability of the state. The State Bureau of Investigation told UNN that this criminal proceeding is still under investigation.