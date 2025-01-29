Expert: Legal community discusses public leak of information by former detective and considers it evidence of complete failure of NABU

By leaking secret internal information of the NABU, its former detective Denisyuk exposed the deep crisis that prevails in the Bureau today and calls into question the entire anti-corruption system of the state, political expert Oleh Posternak wrote in his blog, UNN reports.

"The case of Denysiuk is an illustrative case of how one person, due to his own unprofessionalism, exposed all the chaos, disorder and lawlessness in the body that was supposed to become a model of Ukrainian anti-corruption. But it never did. And it is unlikely that it ever will. The latest in a series of scandals with the bureau is evidence of a more systemic crisis that calls into question the entire anti-corruption system of the state. As a result, Ukraine's donor states are asking natural questions: what are their funds being spent on and can Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions be trusted at all?" Posternak wrote.

He recalled that a few days ago, Detective Denysiuk publicly accused NABU of "leaking" the investigation into the purchase of drones.

"The detective publicly leaked internal information, which completely discredited the Bureau. According to representatives of the legal community, this case of the detective is an attempt to hide the NABU's inability and lack of effective investigations of corruption in the security and defense sector, as well as in many other areas of their competence," the expert said.

According to him, the irreversible processes in NABU were triggered, in particular, by the victory of Republican Trump in the US elections.

"The team of the new American president remembers well the statements of Ukrainian MPs that said that the former NABU director, Mr. Sytnyk, interfered in the election process on the side of Trump's rival Hillary Clinton during the 2016 US presidential election. All the time that Biden was in charge of the U.S., the NABU relied on the honest word of the Americans and the support of Ukrainian grantees. After the change of power in the United States, the NABU began to make noticeable irreversible changes. The bureau began to leak. What was previously known only to a narrow circle has now leaked out: incompetence, decisiveness, leaks of classified information, etc." he said.

As for Denysiuk himself, the expert believes he has started playing politics. Moreover, according to his information, the former detective says in conversations that he plans to become the director of the NABU.

"Denysiuk frankly admits that he failed to do his job and is running away to become an assistant to the head of the Anti-Corruption Committee of the Verkhovna Rada, MP Anastasia Radina. MP Radina is a former employee of the AntAC (Shabunin), which is supposed to control the NABU. Instead, she is engaged in employment of NABU employees. That is, instead of control and integrity, we have a kind of anti-corruption "Swedish family," Posternak said.

As reported, former NABU detective Andriy Denysiuk sent a letter to his colleagues in which he cited "leaking" the investigation into the purchase of drones as the reason for his dismissal.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation registered criminal proceedings against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and his deputy Polina Lysenko for fraud during a competition for senior positions in one of the Bureau's departments.