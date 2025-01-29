Expert: Legal community discusses public leak of information by former detective and considers it evidence of complete failure of NABU

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 55391 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 82543 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105197 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108328 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127464 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103078 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132435 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103684 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113383 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116959 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101010 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 37837 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115711 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 43599 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110209 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 55391 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127464 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132435 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164709 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154612 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 13164 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 18315 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110209 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115711 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139316 views
Actual
Expert: Legal community discusses public leak of information by former detective and considers it evidence of complete failure of NABU

Expert: Legal community discusses public leak of information by former detective and considers it evidence of complete failure of NABU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27135 views

NABU detective Denysiuk released internal information about problems in the Bureau after his dismissal. Expert Posternak believes that this case exposed a systemic crisis in Ukraine's anti-corruption system.

By leaking secret internal information of the NABU, its former detective Denisyuk exposed the deep crisis that prevails in the Bureau today and calls into question the entire anti-corruption system of the state, political expert Oleh Posternak wrote in his blog, UNN reports.

"The case of Denysiuk is an illustrative case of how one person, due to his own unprofessionalism, exposed all the chaos, disorder and lawlessness in the body that was supposed to become a model of Ukrainian anti-corruption. But it never did. And it is unlikely that it ever will. The latest in a series of scandals with the bureau is evidence of a more systemic crisis that calls into question the entire anti-corruption system of the state. As a result, Ukraine's donor states are asking natural questions: what are their funds being spent on and can Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions be trusted at all?" Posternak wrote.

He recalled that a few days ago, Detective Denysiuk publicly accused NABU of "leaking" the investigation into the purchase of drones.

"The detective publicly leaked internal information, which completely discredited the Bureau. According to representatives of the legal community, this case of the detective is an attempt to hide the NABU's inability and lack of effective investigations of corruption in the security and defense sector, as well as in many other areas of their competence," the expert said.

According to him, the irreversible processes in NABU were triggered, in particular, by the victory of Republican Trump in the US elections.

"The team of the new American president remembers well the statements of Ukrainian MPs that said that the former NABU director, Mr. Sytnyk, interfered in the election process on the side of Trump's rival Hillary Clinton during the 2016 US presidential election. All the time that Biden was in charge of the U.S., the NABU relied on the honest word of the Americans and the support of Ukrainian grantees. After the change of power in the United States, the NABU began to make noticeable irreversible changes. The bureau began to leak. What was previously known only to a narrow circle has now leaked out: incompetence, decisiveness, leaks of classified information, etc." he said.

As for Denysiuk himself, the expert believes he has started playing politics. Moreover, according to his information, the former detective says in conversations that he plans to become the director of the NABU.

"Denysiuk frankly admits that he failed to do his job and is running away to become an assistant to the head of the Anti-Corruption Committee of the Verkhovna Rada, MP Anastasia Radina. MP Radina is a former employee of the AntAC (Shabunin), which is supposed to control the NABU. Instead, she is engaged in employment of NABU employees. That is, instead of control and integrity, we have a kind of anti-corruption "Swedish family," Posternak said.

As reported, former NABU detective Andriy Denysiuk sent a letter to his colleagues in which he cited "leaking" the investigation into the purchase of drones as the reason for his dismissal.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation registered criminal proceedings against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and his deputy Polina Lysenko for fraud during a competition for senior positions in one of the Bureau's departments.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
hillary-clintonHillary Clinton
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

Contact us about advertising