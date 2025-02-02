System of torture and murder of prisoners exposed in Poltava Oblast colony

A large-scale system of torture of prisoners in the Bozhkovo colony was exposed in the spring of 2024. Investigators were able to prove not only the facts of abuse and beatings, but also the actual murder of prisoners.

UNN writes with reference to the SBI press service.

In the state institution "Bozhkovska correctional colony (№16)" in the Poltava region, an organized group was operating, torturing and killing prisoners.

According to the investigation, the colony employees were involved in the revealed facts.

At least one such case was documented . It is noted that the victims were almost all of those who were newly admitted to the colony.

The investigation alleges a large-scale system of torture of prisoners in the Bozhkovska colony, which was discovered in the spring of 2024.

In the course of painstaking work, the investigators managed to prove not only the facts of abuse and beatings, but also the actual murder of prisoners.

According to the investigation, the new arrivals in the Bozhkovo colony were threatened and beaten until their will was broken and they were forced to follow any instructions of the administration of the institution without question.

From the moment they arrived to the colony, each of the convicts underwent a strict reception procedure, during which the newly arrived convicts were forced to clean the floor, filming the process on a video camera.

If he refused, he was tortured:

beaten with hands and feet,

with rubber batons,

with sticks in different parts of the body,

twisting arms, etc.

Among other things, for example, the fact of inflicting more than 200 blows on one of the convicts was documented.

Five officials of the State Institution "Bozhkovskaya Correctional Colony (№16)" were served a new notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 28 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (organized group), Part 2 of Article 127 (torture), the actions of the head of the organized group are additionally qualified under Part 2 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional grievous bodily harm).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 10 years.

Recall

A 29-year-old Kharkiv resident, Ivan Zabavsky , was convicted in St. Petersburg for "espionage" after trying to take his mother out of occupied Tavolzhanka. He was detained and tortured in a prisoner of war camp, and then tried in closed session.

Rape and torture in Kaharlyk: court upholds sentence for two former police officers