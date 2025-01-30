Donetsk region: Three officers exposed for stealing military fuel

Three officers of a military unit in Donetsk region were detained and notified of suspicion of fuel theft.

This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNNwrites.

Details

The commander of the logistics battalion, his deputy and an officer of the battalion headquarters reportedly inflated the consumption of fuel and lubricants by the military unit in documents. They then sold the "surplus" fuel and divided the money among themselves.

The Bureau documented fuel thefts from September 2024 to January this year. The offenders sold at least 10 tons of fuel and lubricants every month. The full amount of stolen fuel and damages will be established by the investigation - , the statement said.

So far, law enforcement officers have conducted nine searches at the military's residence and office premises. Money, 8 tons of fuel, documents confirming illegal activities, mobile phones, computer equipment, bank cards and draft records were seized.

The organizer - the commander of the material supply battalion and two participants of the scheme were served a notice of suspicion of theft of military property committed by an organized group under martial law (Art. 27, Part 3, Part 5, Art. 28, Part 3, Art. 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - reports the DPR.

The suspects face up to 15 years in prison, according to the sanctions of the articles. The measure of restraint chosen for the suspects is custody with the right to be released on bail:

the organizer of the transaction was granted bail in the amount of UAH 908 thousand 400,

UAH 605 thousand 600 for one of the benefits,

Other - UAH 423 thousand 920.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, other facts of illegal activity and other persons involved are being identified.

Recall

A scheme to steal 20 tons of fuel per month was exposed in a military unit in Lviv region . Five participants in the scheme, including the head of the fuel and lubricants depot, were sentenced to preventive measures.