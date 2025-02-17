Court arrests director of PIN-UP online casino

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 28220 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 49293 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 94783 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 55129 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 112257 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 99854 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112355 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116631 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150121 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115135 views

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 54374 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106864 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 66079 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 28421 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 53306 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 95083 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 112301 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150152 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140999 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173451 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 23151 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 53275 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133115 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135012 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163419 views
Court arrests director of PIN-UP online casino

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23399 views

The court imposed a preventive measure on the director of the online casino PIN-UP in the form of detention without bail. The company is suspected of laundering Russian money.

The director of the PIN-UP online casino, which is suspected of laundering Russian money, was taken into custody. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation's communications adviser Tetiana Sapian during a telethon, an UNN correspondent reports.

As of today, in addition to the announced suspicion of aiding the aggressor state, a measure of restraint has already been imposed on the director of this company - detention without bail

- Sapian said.

Addendum 

The State Bureau of Investigation has detained the director of the online casino PIN-UP, which is suspected of laundering Russian money. 

As early as 2022, UNN drew attention to the inaction of the CRC in the context of another Russian casino, 1Xbet, which tried to operate in Ukraine through LLC Your Betting Company and was licensed by the CRC.

At that time, the Commission stubbornly did not see any Russian connections.

It was only after the personal intervention of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Bureau of Economic Security that the permits to operate in Ukraine were eventually cancelled. In 2023, 1Xbet came under sanctions.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine

