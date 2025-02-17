Court arrests director of PIN-UP online casino

The director of the PIN-UP online casino, which is suspected of laundering Russian money, was taken into custody. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation's communications adviser Tetiana Sapian during a telethon, an UNN correspondent reports.

As of today, in addition to the announced suspicion of aiding the aggressor state, a measure of restraint has already been imposed on the director of this company - detention without bail - Sapian said.

Addendum

The State Bureau of Investigation has detained the director of the online casino PIN-UP, which is suspected of laundering Russian money.

As early as 2022, UNN drew attention to the inaction of the CRC in the context of another Russian casino, 1Xbet, which tried to operate in Ukraine through LLC Your Betting Company and was licensed by the CRC.

At that time, the Commission stubbornly did not see any Russian connections.

It was only after the personal intervention of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Bureau of Economic Security that the permits to operate in Ukraine were eventually cancelled. In 2023, 1Xbet came under sanctions.