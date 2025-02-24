Collected "tribute" for UAH 1 million from subordinates: military unit official detained

Law enforcement officers detained and served a notice of suspicion to a former division commander of a military unit in the Kherson sector who systematically extorted money from his subordinates. The amount of illegal extortion received by the official is at least UAH 1 million. This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

The offender was actually "selling" vacations to servicemen and then hiding their absence from the command. In addition, he extorted money from the military, threatening them with punishment for allegedly violating official discipline, - the statement said.

Details

The subordinates who fell for the commander's "hook" paid him not only with money but also with services, bought him household and computer equipment, as well as things for his children.

According to intelligence, in 2023-2024, the official "earned" almost UAH 1 million in this way.

