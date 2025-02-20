In Kharkiv, an unemployed man tried to “sell” a position in the SBI for 20 thousand dollars

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM
In Kharkiv, an unemployed man tried to “sell” a position in the SBI for 20 thousand dollars

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32974 views

An unemployed Kharkiv resident demanded $20,000 for guaranteed employment at the SBI due to alleged connections. The man was detained while receiving the first part of the bribe of $10 thousand.

A 46-year-old man suspected of taking a $20,000 bribe for help in getting a job as an investigator at the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has been detained in Kharkiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, the unemployed Kharkiv resident claimed to have influential "connections" in the SBI, which allowed him to organize a positive result of the competitive selection process without any obstacles. In this case, during the test, it is only necessary to create the appearance of passing the exam, and the successful result is "guaranteed" by other persons.

The businessman estimated his "services" at $20,000. However, he added that the first tranche of USD 10,000 was required to start the tender procedure. The businessman arranged a meeting with the client in the parking lot of a shopping center in the Saltiv district. To reinforce the impression of his "influence," he arrived in an elite car and in a military uniform with chevrons 

- said the prosecutor's office.

They noted that law enforcement officers promptly detained the suspect when he received the agreed amount. The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is currently being decided.

"The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of eight to twelve years with confiscation of property. Other participants in this illegal scheme are being identified. The possible involvement of law enforcement officers in the crime is being checked. The investigation is ongoing," the statement said.

Recall

In Kharkiv region , two FSB informers were detained who, on the order of the enemy, tried to reconnoiter the places of the largest concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Defense Forces in the region. During the searches, cell phones and computer equipment with evidence of cooperation with Russia were seized from the detainees.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Crimes and emergencies
State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
Kharkiv

Contact us about advertising