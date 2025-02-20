In Kharkiv, an unemployed man tried to “sell” a position in the SBI for 20 thousand dollars

A 46-year-old man suspected of taking a $20,000 bribe for help in getting a job as an investigator at the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has been detained in Kharkiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, the unemployed Kharkiv resident claimed to have influential "connections" in the SBI, which allowed him to organize a positive result of the competitive selection process without any obstacles. In this case, during the test, it is only necessary to create the appearance of passing the exam, and the successful result is "guaranteed" by other persons.

The businessman estimated his "services" at $20,000. However, he added that the first tranche of USD 10,000 was required to start the tender procedure. The businessman arranged a meeting with the client in the parking lot of a shopping center in the Saltiv district. To reinforce the impression of his "influence," he arrived in an elite car and in a military uniform with chevrons - said the prosecutor's office.

They noted that law enforcement officers promptly detained the suspect when he received the agreed amount. The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is currently being decided.

"The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of eight to twelve years with confiscation of property. Other participants in this illegal scheme are being identified. The possible involvement of law enforcement officers in the crime is being checked. The investigation is ongoing," the statement said.

Recall

In Kharkiv region , two FSB informers were detained who, on the order of the enemy, tried to reconnoiter the places of the largest concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Defense Forces in the region. During the searches, cell phones and computer equipment with evidence of cooperation with Russia were seized from the detainees.