Russian agent detained in Kyiv region for passing data on ex-military prisoners to Russians

An agent of the Russian Federation was detained in Kyiv region, who "leaked" data on ex-convicts fighting for Ukraine to the FSB. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports.

The SBU jointly with the SBI and with the assistance of the Ministry of Justice detained a Russian agent in Kyiv region. He turned out to be the head of the department of social, educational and psychological work of one of the correctional colonies in the capital region, recruited by the FSB, - the statement said.

Details

In particular, it is known that the defendant "leaked" information to the occupiers about former prisoners who are currently fighting in the ranks of the assault units of the Defense Forces on the front line.

Russian special services were particularly interested in the personal data of former prisoners, the date of their release, and the names of the military units in which they served. They planned to use this information to establish the locations of the Defense Forces and attempt to recruit Ukrainian soldiers.

According to the SBU, in order to obtain intelligence, the agent used his access to official documents that contained personal information about former prisoners, their characteristics, and their subsequent deployment to the front.

Equipment for power grids of military bases supplied to Russia: top managers of Odesa company detained

Law enforcement officers documented the subversive activities of the defendant and detained him red-handed when he tried to send an agent's "report" to the FSB, - reports the SBU.

During the searches, 5 mobile phones and "replaceable" SIM cards were seized from the detainee, which he used to communicate secretly with his Russian handler.

It is known that in exchange for cooperation, the occupiers promised their agent "evacuation" to the temporarily occupied Luhansk, from where he came to Kyiv region in 2014.

Based on the collected evidence, he was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law), - The special services note.

The offender is currently in custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Russian Federation helped to deport 6 Ukrainian children: former occupation official detained