Russian agent detained in Kyiv region for passing data on ex-military prisoners to Russians

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 38667 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 63752 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103351 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 67997 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115654 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100671 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112878 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116665 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152246 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115153 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 65430 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108926 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 79619 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 45202 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 72659 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103354 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115656 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152249 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142995 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175396 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 32605 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 72659 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133888 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135766 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164085 views
Russian agent detained in Kyiv region for passing data on ex-military prisoners to Russians

Russian agent detained in Kyiv region for passing data on ex-military prisoners to Russians

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30032 views

The head of a penal colony department was detained in Kyiv region for passing information about former prisoners to the FSB. The offender faces life imprisonment for high treason.

An agent of the Russian Federation was detained in Kyiv region, who "leaked" data on ex-convicts fighting for Ukraine to the FSB. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports.

The SBU jointly with the SBI and with the assistance of the Ministry of Justice detained a Russian agent in Kyiv region. He turned out to be the head of the department of social, educational and psychological work of one of the correctional colonies in the capital region, recruited by the FSB,

- the statement said.

Details

In particular, it is known that the defendant "leaked" information to the occupiers about former prisoners who are currently fighting in the ranks of the assault units of the Defense Forces on the front line.

Russian special services were particularly interested in the personal data of former prisoners, the date of their release, and the names of the military units in which they served. They planned to use this information to establish the locations of the Defense Forces and attempt to recruit Ukrainian soldiers.

According to the SBU, in order to obtain intelligence, the agent used his access to official documents that contained personal information about former prisoners, their characteristics, and their subsequent deployment to the front.

Equipment for power grids of military bases supplied to Russia: top managers of Odesa company detained17.02.25, 14:49 • 51369 views

Law enforcement officers documented the subversive activities of the defendant and detained him red-handed when he tried to send an agent's "report" to the FSB,

- reports the SBU.

During the searches, 5 mobile phones and "replaceable" SIM cards were seized from the detainee, which he used to communicate secretly with his Russian handler.

It is known that in exchange for cooperation, the occupiers promised their agent "evacuation" to the temporarily occupied Luhansk, from where he came to Kyiv region in 2014.

Based on the collected evidence, he was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law),

- The special services note.

The offender is currently in custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Russian Federation helped to deport 6 Ukrainian children: former occupation official detained17.02.25, 12:28 • 26458 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarCrimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk
kyivKyiv

